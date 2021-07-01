9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 1, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Angolan Vice President jets in for KK’s funeral

By Photo Editor
46 views
0
General News Angolan Vice President jets in for KK’s funeral
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Foreign dignitaries have started arriving in Zambia for the state funeral of the country’s founding father and first president, Kenneth Kaunda, which will be held in Lusaka tomorrow.

The Vice President of Angola, Bornito de Sousa, has arrived in Lusaka to represent his country at the funeral of Dr. Kaunda.

The presidential jet carrying the Angolan Vice President touched down at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) at about 11:22 hours today.

Mr. De Sousa was welcomed at the airport by Deputy Secretary to Cabinet in charge of Finance and Economic Development, Mike Masiye and Angolan Ambassador to Zambia Azevedo Francisco.

The Angolan Vice President will be among several African and world leaders that will attend Dr. Kaunda’s ceremonial state funeral on July 2, at the Showgrounds in Lusaka.

Dr. Kaunda was held in high esteem for supporting the liberation of Africa and accommodating many freedom fighters from the region in their march towards political independence.

He won kudos for his hardline stance against apartheid in South Africa and colonial rule in other countries, especially those laying in the southern African region.

Dr. Kaunda died on June 17, 2021, aged 97 and will be buried next week on July 7 at the presidential burial site at Lusaka’s Embassy Park.

As far back as 1966, huge numbers of Angolans fleeing the war for political independence from Portugal that raged between 1961 and 1975 in their country, started entering the peaceful Zambia, which was ruled by the late Dr. Kenneth Kaunda then.

The end of the 1961 to 1975 political independence in Angola was immediately followed by civil strife in that country, a situation which caused more refugees to seek refuge in Zambia until 2002 when armed conflicts ceased in the neighbouring country.

However, Zambia still hosts many Angolans who opted to be integrated into local communities instead of returning to their country after calm returned in the early 2000s.

Previous articleCiSCA on Denials, Deflections and Distractions from the Amnesty International Report by Ruling Party Cadres

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Angolan Vice President jets in for KK’s funeral

Foreign dignitaries have started arriving in Zambia for the state funeral of the country’s founding father and first...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

CiSCA on Denials, Deflections and Distractions from the Amnesty International Report by Ruling Party Cadres

General News Chief Editor - 5
By Judith Mulenga CiSCA Chairperson The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) applauds the Amnesty International’s Report on, “Ruling by fear and repression the Restriction of...
Read more

More urge Zambian leaders to emulate KK

General News Chief Editor - 1
Some residents of Kabanda area in Shiwang’andu district in Muchinga province have urged Zambians to emulate the late first president of Zambia Kenneth Kaunda’s...
Read more

World Leaders Continue to Mourn KK

General News Chief Editor - 5
More messages of condolences from World leaders to His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia on the death of...
Read more

Scam in which some unscrupulous traders are illegally selling COVID-19 test kits unearthed

General News Chief Editor - 13
The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) in collaboration with Health Professions Council of Zambia(HPCZ) and the Zambia Police (ZP) have unearthed a scam in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.