By Judith Mulenga CiSCA Chairperson

The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) applauds the Amnesty International’s Report on, “Ruling by fear and repression the Restriction of Freedom of Expression, Association and Assembly in Zambia,” for shining a spotlight on the gross systemic repression of civil and political human rights since PF came into power but significantly deteriorating since 2015.

But as usual our ruling party went into their denial, deflect and distract mode. But the panicked reactions from PF topnotch cadres is a strong signal that it has dawned on the PF government that human rights are not a sovereignty matter. It is also evident to us that political parties should invest in basic education and training on governments’ obligations to respect, protect, fulfil and promote human rights among their rank and file. If they did, they would realise that governments are arguably the biggest violators of human rights due to the institutions of power they control.

We would like to inform the PF that Amnesty International is a well-respected organization. In any case what is in the Amnesty International Report that we local CSOs have not raised to this government? Every day we lament on non-adherence to respect of human rights, non-adherence to accountability, the ruling party’s political authoritarianism, state institutions failure, rule of law and rampant corruption all cries that this government ignores or denies and deflects by branding us, opposition cadres! And now even an international NGO with a renowned reputation for speaking out against injustice and violations of human rights has been branded as provocative and biased. Doesn’t PF have anyone in their membership well versed with the human rights normative content who would inform the top notch cadres that the world decided to move from non-interference to non-indifference where human rights violations are concerned starting on 10th December 1948? We want to inform the PF party that the only bias that Amnesty International and CSOs such as CiSCA have, are to promote and protect human rights chapwa!

The narrow mindedness in castigating a report that would stand the rigour of reporting on human rights to any human rights body is really perplexing but not entirely surprising as the PF always manages to outdo itself in absurdity. The Amnesty International Report outlines the methodology used to compile it. It not only references human rights instruments that Zambia has a legal obligation to implement but which the PF government has consistently ignored or willfully violated. Further, the report cites violations with dates, names and places. How many groups of people have been arrested for exercising their freedom of expression? Only last month where was Chilufya Tayali? Where was Mubita Nawa? Weren’t Fresher Siwale, Saviour Chishimba, Sean Tembo arrested? Wasn’t the Post Newspaper closed? Is Prime TV open? Didn’t Joseph Kaunda, and Mapenzi Chibulo die because they dared to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed freedom of association? Weren’t Laura Miti, Pilato, Sean Tembo arrested and tried for exercising their freedom of assembly after being denied a police ‘go ahead’ through the colonial Public Order Act? Every page turn in the report has hard core evidence and yet there is absurd denialism from the ruling party. Even as they are denying the validity of the report, the internet is awash with videos of one of their most shameless cadres Chishimba Kambwili spewing some of the most moronic tribal utterances this nation has ever heard. Down the line when his utterances are reported by CSOs or he is cited at the International Court of Justice the deniers will deny and distract and say the report is biased because “imbwili ni mbwili?” Well we leave that to posterity and karma.

We want to advise the PF that everything wrong in this country stops at them because they are in power! To avoid these so called ‘biased provocative’ reports occurring is simple. Promote peace, personal security of everyone in the nation. Promote and protect human rights of everyone including members of the opposition. Respect and adhere to the rule of law and good governance. Most all condemn, arrest and prosecute and jail perpetrators of ethnicization. They do not belong in a civilized democratic society! Where is the logic of ostracizing, marginalizing, discriminating one of the 7 major ethnic groups in a nation you want to continue ruling? Worse than the heartless tribalists, are the cheering supporters.