9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 1, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

More urge Zambian leaders to emulate KK

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
General News More urge Zambian leaders to emulate KK
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Some residents of Kabanda area in Shiwang’andu district in Muchinga province have urged Zambians to emulate the late first president of Zambia Kenneth Kaunda’s ideology of unity at all times.

Kennedy Mutale told ZANIS in an interview that the late Dr. Kaunda continued to preach peace and unity even in his old age.

Mr. Mulenga described the late father of the nation as a strong and patriotic man who united every Zambian.

He noted that Zambia has lost a leader who played a vital role in advising the nation in times of difficulties and during election time.

”We will miss Dr. Kaunda, the man who used to give advice on national matters among other things he did,” he said.

Mr. Mulenga said he would be happy to see other leaders in the country embrace and emulate the late Dr. Kaunda’s life and leadership.

“We will not forget Dr. Kaunda’s contributions to the struggles against colonialism and apartheid,” he said.

Another resident, Astone Kangwa said Zambians should continue living in peace and unity which the country’s forefathers, including Dr. Kaunda fought for.

Mr. Kangwa has since called on Zambian leaders in various positions to emulate the life Dr. Kaunda in order to continue promoting peace and unity.

He further called on young people to imitate the determination, vision and courage that the late former president had.

The body of the late Dr. Kaunda is expected in Chinsali’s Lubwa mission, the birth place of late former president on July 4, 2021 before being put to rest at the presidential burial site in Lusaka on July 7, 2021.

Previous articlePF Complains to ECZ against UPND’s Continued rallies and Roadshows

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

More urge Zambian leaders to emulate KK

Some residents of Kabanda area in Shiwang’andu district in Muchinga province have urged Zambians to emulate the late first...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

World Leaders Continue to Mourn KK

General News Chief Editor - 5
More messages of condolences from World leaders to His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia on the death of...
Read more

Scam in which some unscrupulous traders are illegally selling COVID-19 test kits unearthed

General News Chief Editor - 11
The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) in collaboration with Health Professions Council of Zambia(HPCZ) and the Zambia Police (ZP) have unearthed a scam in...
Read more

UCZ Boys Brigade honour KK

General News Photo Editor - 14
The United Church of Zambia Boys Brigade which was pioneered by first Republican President, Kenneth Kaunda has held a memorial service in honour of...
Read more

Fisheries coordinator calls for increased investment in fish farming

General News Photo Editor - 1
The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock in Mufumbwe district has called for more investment in fish farming so as to meet the unceasing...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.