Thursday, July 1, 2021
Rural News
Updated:

Mwense village banking yielding positive results

By Chief Editor
The Ministry of Community Development in Mwense district has described the village banking programme being implemented in the area as a success.

Mwense District Community Development Officer Laiton Chongo said from 2015 when the programme was introduced in the district, many women have benefited from it.

The Mwense village banking is a programme under the department of community development where women in small scale businesses are given K1, 000 soft loan each and are expected to pay back K1, 200 after 25 weeks.

Mr. Chongo said his office is now registering for the eleventh cycle which will see 51 women benefiting from the village banking programme.

He explained that a total of K51, 000 has been realized from the pay backs adding that the funds will be disbursed to 51 women as soft loans.

And Sarah Musonda, who is engaged in rice, potato and fish trading business, said the village banking has helped her grow her business.

Other beneficiaries Getrude Mulenga and Elizabeth Mutale thanked government for the programme which they said has enabled them to pay for their children’s school fees and improved their living standards.

