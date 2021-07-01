9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 1, 2021
PF Complains to ECZ against UPND's Continued rallies and Roadshows

The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has formally lodged a complaint with the Electoral Commission of Zambia against the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND)’s the continued use of rallies and roadshows despite the ban by ECZ.

In a statement made available to the media and signed by the PF party secretary-general Davies Mwila, PF said that UPND on 30th June 2021 defied the directive ECA directive with what the party described as impunity by holding roadshows in Mazabuka.

The party provided the evidence to ECZ and urged the commission to quick and appropriate action against the UPND.

Below is the full statement

RE: PETITION AGAINST UPND’S VIOLATION OF ECZ DIRECTIVES NOT TO HOLD ROAD SHOWS AND PUBLIC RALLIES.

We wish to bring to your attention that the United Party for National Development (UPND) has continued to violate your directives to ban all manner of public rallies and road shows.

On 30th June, 2021 the UPND DEFIED your directives with impunity and held road shows in Mazabuka District.

We are hereby beseeching your office to take appropriate action against the UPND.

Find enclosed the evidence of their road show.

Looking forward to your quick and appropriate action.

Yours faithfully,
Davies Mwila
SECRETARY GENERAL.
Cc: Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson

