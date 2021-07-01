Countrymen and women,

Good evening,

Tomorrow, Friday, 2nd July, 2021, is the official state funeral for his excellency, Dr Kenneth David Kaunda, first president of the republic of Zambia who passed away on 17th June, 2021.

Countrymen and women,

It has been two weeks since I declared twenty-one days of national mourning. During this period, citizens in the various provincial capitals, have been accorded the opportunity to pay their last respects to our founding father notwithstanding the very difficult covid-19 circumstances that our nation is going through.

Fellow countrymen and women,

Today, I address you in order to provide further details for the remaining activities within the programme that has been laid out to put our dearly beloved first president to rest.

Countrymen and women,

I carry a deep sense of gratitude and humility for the immense blessings that our country gained through the wise leadership of president Kaunda. Our country also gained national unity, and peace because of Dr Kaunda’s wise leadership and patriotism to his country.

Since his passing on, nations around the world have mourned with us and expressed their solidarity during this trying period. We have received numerous messages of condolences from across the globe, all pointing to the fact that Dr Kenneth David Kaunda was undeniably one of Africa’s greatest leaders.

Fellow countrymen and women,

It is befitting, therefore, that we accord our founding father and international statesman the dignity, respect and honour that he deserves. In this regard, I wish to inform the nation, that a state funeral will be held for Dr. Kaunda tomorrow Friday 2nd July, 2021, at the Showgrounds main arena.

Countrymen and women,

Because of the covid-19 pandemic, the attendance at the state funeral will be by invitation while the rest of our citizens may follow the proceedings on national television, ZNBC and other media that will be available.

Countrymen and women,

In recognition of the indelible impact that our first president made on the region and world at large, we have received the confirmed presence at the highest level of the heads of state and government from the republics of Kenya, Namibia, Mozambique, Ghana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, Malawi and the Kingdom of Lesotho.

Also present will be dignitaries from the united republic of Tanzania, Angola, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the United Kingdom and Serbia as well as the highest representation from the African Union Commission, the Commonwealth Secretariat and COMESA Secretariat.

The attendance of these dignitaries can only be an affirmation of Dr Kaunda’s role in the liberation struggle, the global peace and security agenda as well as our common goal of sustainable development and regional integration.

Fellow countrymen and women,

Following the state funeral, the country will continue to mourn our founding father through the remaining provincial visits until Wednesday 7th July, 2021 when he will be put to rest at the presidential burial site.

The burial will be restricted to close family members and selected invited guests. As the country continues to battle with the covid-19 pandemic, all these programmes will be executed with the strictest adherence to the guidelines as prescribed by the ministry of health.

Countrymen and women,

In honour of president Kaunda, I now declare tomorrow, Friday, 2nd July, a non-working day so that citizens can pay their last respects to this great son of Africa.

I also declare Wednesday, 7th July 2021, the day president Kaunda will be put to rest, a non-working day.

Countrymen and women,

I wish to convey my profound gratitude to the Zambian people for the manner in which, you my dear compatriots, have continued to mourn our founding father with humility, honour and dignity.

May God bless us all and give us strength during this trying period.