The Minister of State for Africa James Duddridge MP arrives in Zambia Thursday 1 July 2021 to attend the State Funeral in honour of Zambia’s First President, the late Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

The Minister will be representing Her Britannic Majesty The Queen’s Government and the United Kingdom at the State Funeral on 2 July. He will be accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Zambia, HE Nicholas Woolley. He is expected to visit the family of the late Dr Kaunda on 1 July and sign the book of condolence while there.

In Her message of condolence to His Excellency President Edgar Lungu, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth said she was greatly saddened by the death of Dr Kaunda:

“I was greatly saddened to receive news of the death of Kenneth Kaunda. During and after his presidency, he worked tirelessly for the good of the Zambian people. His regional leadership in maintaining Zambia as a bastion against Apartheid has earnt him a place in history. I will always remember our meetings, and the warmth that Dr Kaunda felt for the Commonwealth. I send you and the Zambian people my condolences in this great loss.” wrote The Queen.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have also expressed their condolences and sadness at the passing of His Excellency Dr Kaunda.

Minister Duddridge last visited Zambia in October 2020 when he was received by President Lungu at State House.