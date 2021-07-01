9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 1, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

UK’s Minister of State for Africa arrives today in Zambia for Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s State Funeral

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines UK's Minister of State for Africa arrives today in Zambia for Dr...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Minister of State for Africa James Duddridge MP arrives in Zambia Thursday 1 July 2021 to attend the State Funeral in honour of Zambia’s First President, the late Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

The Minister will be representing Her Britannic Majesty The Queen’s Government and the United Kingdom at the State Funeral on 2 July. He will be accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Zambia, HE Nicholas Woolley. He is expected to visit the family of the late Dr Kaunda on 1 July and sign the book of condolence while there.

In Her message of condolence to His Excellency President Edgar Lungu, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth said she was greatly saddened by the death of Dr Kaunda:

“I was greatly saddened to receive news of the death of Kenneth Kaunda. During and after his presidency, he worked tirelessly for the good of the Zambian people. His regional leadership in maintaining Zambia as a bastion against Apartheid has earnt him a place in history. I will always remember our meetings, and the warmth that Dr Kaunda felt for the Commonwealth. I send you and the Zambian people my condolences in this great loss.” wrote The Queen.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have also expressed their condolences and sadness at the passing of His Excellency Dr Kaunda.

Minister Duddridge last visited Zambia in October 2020 when he was received by President Lungu at State House.

Previous articleWorld Leaders Continue to Mourn KK

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

UK’s Minister of State for Africa arrives today in Zambia for Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s State Funeral

The Minister of State for Africa James Duddridge MP arrives in Zambia Thursday 1 July 2021 to attend the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Promotion of tribalism amounts to discrimination under the Constitution, LAZ warns Politicians

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has expressed deep concern at the continued issuance of tribal remarks by politicians as they jostle for support ahead...
Read more

President Lungu to Resume Campaigns after 8th July, to avoid big crowds due to rising COVID-19 cases

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
President Edgar Lungu's Campaign Manager Samuel Mukupa has said that the nation will be informed on July 8 of the resumption of campaigns by...
Read more

Ministry of Higher Education signs Contract with CBU to Develop Software to Manage Data for Higher Education Sector

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
The Ministry of Higher Education has signed a contract with the Copperbelt University to commence the development of a Higher Education Management Information System...
Read more

Amnesty International allegations against Zambia false -Malupenga

Headlines Chief Editor - 43
The government has refuted the contents of the report released by Amnesty International alleging that the Zambian people are being ruled by fear and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.