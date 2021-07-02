Government snubs HH for KK’s funeral, leading opposition figure not invited

Leading opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is not attending the state funeral service for Dr Kenneth Kaunda after government failed to invite him to the event.

Mr Hichilema’s Spokesman Anthony Bwalya has confirmed in a statement.

According to the official program issued by Cabinet office, opposition leaders were expected to be at the Showgrounds at 08:00 Hours to attend the funeral programme.

However Mr Bwalya said Mr Hichilema had not been invited.

“As the global community joins the people of Zambia in saying our official farewells to our nation’s founding father and first Republican President, Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, today this 2 July of 2021, we wish to indicate, that as per the decree by the Patriotic Front (PF) government, attendence to today’s funeral is strictly by invitation. We thank all the local and foreign dignitaries who have honored the call to join the people of Zambia in mourning, remembering and honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Kaunda,” Mr Bwalya said.

“However, we wish to inform the nation, that we have NOT received any formal invitation to attend the funeral of Dr. Kaunda, while if any such invitation was ever issued to ourselves, no such notice of invitation has ever been delivered to us,” he said.

Mr Bwalya said Dr. Kaunda was a unifier who knew how to put the country and its people above self and the temptations of partisan politics.

“Our understanding and expectations were that Zambians from all walks of life and from across the whole of the political divide, were going to be given the opportunity to be represented in paying final homage and tribute to the man who sacrificed and gave his all for the country we all call home,” he said.

“We shall always remember and treasure the sacrifice and dutifulness with which Dr. Kaunda served our country and her peoples. We shall continue to mourn with the Zambian people until we put to rest the physical body of Dr. Kaunda.”

“May the endearing memory of Dr. Kaunda live long in the hearts and minds of all peace and unity loving Zambians. His was always a One Zambia One Nation. And so shall ours, and that of future generations be.”

But opposition party leaders such as PeP’s Sean Tembo have received their invitation cards.