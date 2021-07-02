Government has described the death of Luanshya Business and Technical College LTBC Principal Samuel Moyo as a loss to the higher education sector.

Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary PS Kayula Siame acknowledges the immense contribution that Dr Moyo made to the LTBC during the time he served as Principal from 2002 up to the time of his demise.

“ We are greatly saddened to loose yet another dedicated and hardworking member of the ministry of Higher Education barely two weeks after the demise of Nortec principally Dr Victor Mulenga were Dr Moyo played a key role at that funeral and little did we know that he will depart from us two weeks after.

“I will be failing in my duties if I do not acknowledge the various achievements Dr Moyo made to the college during his strategic leadership and management including Infrastructure development and improvement that created a conducive environment, “ she said.

ZANIS reports that the Permanent Secretary said this in a speech read on her behalf by Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Authority Director Phylis Kasonkomona.

Luanshya District Commissioner Patrick Maipambe today led scores of mourners in Luanshya district in paying their last respect to late Dr Moyo.

Dr Moyo , described as a pillar of development by both his professional and close family, succumbed to Covid-19 on 30th June , 2021 after a short illness.

Mr. Maipambe said Luanshya district has lost a gallant leader in Dr Moyo.

“ Dr Moyo was a visionary leader who has transformed the college to its high status it enjoys today, through his hard work and selfless dedication. Indeed today is a sad day for Luanshya, ” Mr Maipambe said.

He has since urged the deceased family to remain strong and seek comfort in God , encouraging his children to emulate what Dr Moyo stood for to allow his legacy to live on.

And LTBC management Board chairperson Webster Nkhoma described the deceased Dr Moyo as a development icon who contributed greatly to LTBC through various programs.

“ Dr Moyo had huge contributions to this school as evidenced by the achievements like the construction of the carpentry and joinery workshop, examination strong room graduation square and a partnership between LTBC and the commonwealth among other achievements at the school, ” Mr Nkhoma outlined.

Dr Moyo began his career as a teacher in Luapula province at St Mary’s Secondary school, and rose through the ranks as Head teacher at Kabwe Adult school among other schools and transcended through educational and academic development until he ascended to the rank of principal at LTBC in 2002 till his death.

Dr. Moyo, 54, survived by a wife and four children, was put to rest at Moyo farm in Luanshya district this afternoon.