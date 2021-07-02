9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 2, 2021
Kenneth Kaunda
Jacob Zuma skips KK’s funeral, fearing arrest

Former South African President Jacob Zuma will not be attending the funeral of Dr. Kenneth Kaunda on Friday as initially planned.

“He is not going, he can’t. That will give them a chance to arrest him on the way,” said a family elder who asked not to be identified.

Mr. Zuma had been expected to arrive in Lusaka late Thursday and to return to South Africa on Monday.

It is believed that the Constitutional Court ruling on Tuesday which found him guilty of contempt of court after he refused to comply with the apex court’s order to appear before the state capture commission, may have contributed to the change in his schedule.

Zuma has been sentenced to a 15-month jail term.

