Bruce Mwape has announced his final 21-member Shepolopolo squad for this month’s Olympics outing in Japan.

Mwape has kept faith in his tried and tested team that includes a recall for the long-serving first-choice goalkeeper Hazel Nali.

Striker and captain Barbara Banda will lead the team together with her attacking partner Rachel Kundananji.

Also on the flight to Tokyo is the CAF Zone Olympic qualifiers top scorer Grace Chanda who finished the race on 8 goals.

Meanwhile, Mwape has added two new faces namely Shepolopolo U17 captain and defender Esther Siamfuko. and midfielder Sudan Katongo.

Shepolopolo are in Group F at the Olympics Football Tournament that will run from July 21 to August 6 in Japan.

Brazil, China and Holland are Zambia’s Group F opponents.

Shepolopolo will face 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup runners-up Holland in their opening fixture on July 21 in Miyagi.

GOALKEEPERS: Hazel Nali (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel), N’gambo Musole (ZESCO girls), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses)

DEFENDERS: Margaret Belemu (Red Arrows), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy), Agness Musesa, Anita Mulenga, Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba (all Green Buffaloes), Vast Phiri (ZESCO Girls), Fikile Khosa (Red Arrows)

MIDFIELDERS: Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Ireen Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Esther Namukwasa (Indeni Roses), Susan Katongo (ZISD Queens), Avell Chitundu (ZESCO Girls), Hellen Chanda (Red Arrows)

STRIKERS: Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli, China), Grace Chanda (Red Arrows), Hellen Mubanga (CFF Zaragoza, Spain), Rachael Kundananji (BIIK Kazygurt, Kazakhstan) Ochumba Oseke (Red Arrows)