9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 2, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Mwape Names Final Shepolopolo Olympics Team

By sports
46 views
0
Sports Mwape Names Final Shepolopolo Olympics Team
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Bruce Mwape has announced his final 21-member Shepolopolo squad for this month’s Olympics outing in Japan.

Mwape has kept faith in his tried and tested team that includes a recall for the long-serving first-choice goalkeeper Hazel Nali.

Striker and captain Barbara Banda will lead the team together with her attacking partner Rachel Kundananji.

Also on the flight to Tokyo is the CAF Zone Olympic qualifiers top scorer Grace Chanda who finished the race on 8 goals.

Meanwhile, Mwape has added two new faces namely Shepolopolo U17 captain and defender Esther Siamfuko. and midfielder Sudan Katongo.

Shepolopolo are in Group F at the Olympics Football Tournament that will run from July 21 to August 6 in Japan.

Brazil, China and Holland are Zambia’s Group F opponents.

Shepolopolo will face 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup runners-up Holland in their opening fixture on July 21 in Miyagi.

GOALKEEPERS: Hazel Nali (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel), N’gambo Musole (ZESCO girls), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses)

DEFENDERS: Margaret Belemu (Red Arrows), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy), Agness Musesa, Anita Mulenga, Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba (all Green Buffaloes), Vast Phiri (ZESCO Girls), Fikile Khosa (Red Arrows)

MIDFIELDERS: Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Ireen Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Esther Namukwasa (Indeni Roses), Susan Katongo (ZISD Queens), Avell Chitundu (ZESCO Girls), Hellen Chanda (Red Arrows)

STRIKERS: Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli, China), Grace Chanda (Red Arrows), Hellen Mubanga (CFF Zaragoza, Spain), Rachael Kundananji (BIIK Kazygurt, Kazakhstan) Ochumba Oseke (Red Arrows)

Previous articleGovt mourns LTBC Principal Moyo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Mwape Names Final Shepolopolo Olympics Team

Bruce Mwape has announced his final 21-member Shepolopolo squad for this month’s Olympics outing in Japan. Mwape has kept...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kalusha Salutes Patson’s Leicester City Move

Sports sports - 1
Zambia legend Kalusha Bwalya is saluting Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka for clinching a move to Premier League club Leicester City. Leicester on Wednesday announced Daka's...
Read more

Augustine Mulenga Confident of Successful COSAFA Cup Defence

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo and Amazulu forward Augustine Mulenga says they are looking forward to defending their COSAFA Cup title next week in South Africa. Mulenga, who missed...
Read more

Konkola Blades Excited To Be Back After Five Year Absence

Sports sports - 1
Konkola Blades are looking forward to life in the FAZ Super Division after securing promotion to end a five year absence. Blades recently won the...
Read more

Mordon Malitoli Salutes Beston Chambeshi For Saving Nkana

Sports sports - 1
Nkana legend and 1994 AFCON star Mordon Malitoli has hailed Coach Beston Chambeshi for helping Kalampa to survive relegation on the final day of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.