Lusaka Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga says security will be heightened to ensure observance of the COVID-19 health guidelines during the public viewing of the late Kenneth Kaunda’s cortege and church service at woodland stadium on Monday.

Mr Kamanga says all gates will be shut once the Stadium ,the venue for the church service, has adequate numbers to allow social distancing in line with the health protocols.

ZANIS reports that the Permanent Secretary said during a media briefing this morning that this is intended to avoid crowding in view of the swelling cases of COVID-19 adding that entry to the stadium will be restricted to people who will be masked up.

“ All people who will be lined up on designated routes where the funeral party will pass should be masked-up, “ he said adding that: ‘ those who will not have face masks will be sent back.”

He said that police and Defence forces will be on the lookout to ensure that all health protocols are adhered to.

The Permanent further advised residents of Lusaka to stay at home to avoid crowding which he said poses a threat of spreading covid-19.

He also stated that a health surveillance team will be stationed at that stadium to ensure that the health protocols are followed.

He stated that the procession will be live of ZNBC television and other official social media platform thereby advised people to watch the proceedings in the comfort of their homes.

And Mr Kamanga has warned that political party regalia will not be allowed at the Provincial public viewing of Dr Kaunda’s body.

He stated that all political parties heads at Provincial level have be invited to the occasion.