Headlines
Six Teacher Unions Oppose the reopening schools amidst the rising cases of Covid-19

Six Teacher Unions have advised government against reopening schools amidst the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The six teacher unions include the Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT), Secondary Schools Teachers Union of Zambia (SESTUZ), and Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ).

Others are the Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ), the National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ) and the United Teachers Union of Zambia (UNITUZ).

The union have insisted that schools remain closed subject to review after a period of 21 days.

Speaking on behalf of other union leaders, BETUZ General Secretary Henry Sinkala notes that it is illogical for government to call for the reopening of schools at a time when the pandemic has worsened than it was during their closure.

According to a circular from the Ministry of General Education, which it could neither confirm nor deny, schools are to reopen and resume with classes on July 8 2021.

And some parents spoken by Diamond News have also opposed the reopening of schools on July 8.

Previous articleRamp up Vaccines, Not Indiscriminate Closing of Schools

