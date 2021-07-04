Government says all schools remains closed while institutions of higher learning will continue offering only online classes as conditions are un-conducive for normal learning.

Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga says from preliminary assessments conducted on the readiness of the schools and higher learning institutions to re-open after being closed for 21 days , indicators are that there is need to undertake further preparations and continuous monitoring of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

ZANIS reports that Mr Malupenga points out that following closure of schools on June 17 for 21 days, schools, colleges and universities were directed to implement heightened interventions to further prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Malupenga, flanked by his Ministry of Health counterpart Kennedy Malama, said government is resolved to keep learners in schools as it continues to respond to the COVID- 19 pandemic in the country.

“We have to strike the delicate balance between saving lives and allowing learning to continue”, said Mr Malupenga.

A detailed countrywide assessment of all learning institutions will be jointly conducted by the ministries of Health, General and Higher Education and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit ( DMMU ) from 8th to 15th July 2021 to further determine learning centers’ readiness to resume normal operations.

The Permanent Secretary hinted that a decision to re-open schools will only be made after July 15, depending on among other factors the readiness of schools and the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

President Lungu is aware of the negative impact COVID-19 has had on the education sector but that caution is required not to put the lives of leaners, teachers and other staff in schools at risk, said Mr Malupenga adding that government will continue to make decisions concerning COVID-19 based on science and evidence.

Mr Malupenga has since directed all schools, colleges and universities to ensure that they implement the COVID- 19’s five Golden rules adding that managers of learning centres found wanting will be held accountable and penalized.

“Consequently, sanctions from higher authorities will follow those charged with the responsibility to man these institutions that may fail to meet the benchmark for re-opening.

“ The preliminary assessment revealed that some institutions are doing more in observing the five COVID-19 golden rules while the majority have taken a laissez-faire attitude”, said Mr Malupenga.

He added that the fight against COVID-19 calls for extra ordinary input from all Zambians in order to curb the pandemic.

And speaking at the same event, Dr Malama denied claims by sections of society that government has allowed public health facilities such as hospitals and clinics to charge for COVID- 19 tests.

Dr Malama said any health personnel charging for COVID-19 tests at government facilities should be reported to management.

Stating that those travelling outside the country will have to pay for a COVID-19 test and certificates, Dr Malama urged the general public to continue adhering to COVID-19 safety measures and guidelines as the pandemic keeps evolving.

He also advised the general public against double masking as it can cause breathing problems .