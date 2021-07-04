President Edgar Lungu says memories of the late first President Kenneth Kaunda’s tireless efforts in the liberation struggles will forever be etched in annuls of history.

President Lungu notes that Dr. Kaunda embodied the very fabric and foundation that Zambia is built upon, urging people to draw their inspiration from his great works.

He said this in a statement read in his behalf by Secretary to the Cabinet and National Coordinator for E-government Martin Mtonga, during Dr. Kaunda’s Funeral church service in Chipata district of Eastern Province.

President Lungu noted that Dr. Kaunda’s vision for Zambia did not leave out the development of Eastern Province.

The Head of State praised the first President for his great works of which he highlighted on Dr. Kaunda’s strong prong promotion of education for all, the promotion of sports, formation of Cooperatives and the establishment of trade hubs among other sectors.

“ One of the great achievements by the first President was the consolidation and promotion of cooperatives that were introduced in 1966.

This was designed to employ over 2000 workers in Eastern Province, an initiative that contributed to employment opportunities for people across Zambia,” he said.

The establishment of the largest bicycle factory in Eastern Province, the Luagwa bicycle industry, also became a great source of pride for the country.

President Lungu therefore expressed confidence that the only way to honor Dr. Kaunda’s legacy is by emulating his character and great works, in addition to the need to love one another.

“As I have said to all your compatriots across the breadth of the country, let us honor the vision and noble works of our founding father by upholding the values and ideas by which he lived,” President Lungu told mourners in attendance.

And the son to the first President Panji Kaunda continued to fall for peace, love and unity just like his father preached.

Colonel Kaunda stressed the need for the leaders of today to emulate the principles of Dr. Kaunda and other founding fathers by rebuking tribal hatred.

Noting that this will help strengthen a better Zambia which has been cited as a beacon of peace by other countries, Col. Kaunda reminded that this was evident by yesterday’s attendance of various heads of states, government and Non-Governmental Organization and representations who traveled afar for Dr. Kaunda’s state funeral.

“If surely you love Dr. Kaunda as you put it, stop the tribal hatred that has taken dominance in the country. Because without peace love and unity, then we are destroying a peaceful Zambia that our fore fathers struggled for,” Col. Kaunda stated.

Meanwhile, Chipata United Church of Zambia Acting Bishop Collins Luleya encouraged Zambians to learn from Dr. Kaunda’s legacy , worth emulating.

Reverend Luleya said that people need to build a legacy by seeking God first in order to leave great lessons to the young generations.

The clergyman however noted that as people strive to build a legacy, they should not triumph on the others especially those the weak.

“Dr. Kaunda advocated for a lot of good things and he will be remembered for many years to come,” Rev Luleya stated.

Eastern Province becomes the eighth region yesterday where Dr. Kaunda’s body has been taken across the country for citizens to pay there last respect before burial in July 7, 2021 at Presidential memorial park.