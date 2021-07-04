9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 4, 2021
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

El Mukuka, Gaz Mawete and HVMZA join forces on the massive collab track ‘Bosana’

By staff
46 views
0
Entertainment News El Mukuka, Gaz Mawete and HVMZA join forces on the massive collab...
staff

Zambian DJ and Producer, El Mukuka once again joins forces with HVMZA and brings in Congolese superstar Gaz Mawete on the brand-new single ‘Bosana’ – out across all digital platforms.

“Bosana is such a feel-good summer track that instantly makes me feel like I’m at a beach club sipping on a cocktail, while dancing in the sunset!” – HVMZA

El Mukuka, arguably Zambia’s top DJ and Producer, teams up with Congolese singer Gaz Mawete who went viral with his song “Olingi Nini” on YouTube, receiving over 5 million plays. Belgian music producer, HVMZA, collaborates with El Mukuka for the 2nd time following the success of their first collaboration “Dame” which received incredible support in South Africa.

“I truly loved working on this song with Congolese heavyweight singer Gaz Mawete. His voice is so incredibly unique in tone and expression! As for HVMZA, this is already our second collaboration and definitely not the last! I love his style! I think ‘Bosana’ has a soulful & emotional touch that reminds me so much of summer sunsets over the ocean.” – El Mukuka

‘El Mukuka – Bosana feat. Gaz Mawete & HVMZA’ is out now across all digital platforms

https://africori.to/bosana

Previous articleIs KK the Role Model of a Zambian President or is it a Curse of Afroamnersia?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

El Mukuka, Gaz Mawete and HVMZA join forces on the massive collab track ‘Bosana’

Zambian DJ and Producer, El Mukuka once again joins forces with HVMZA and brings in Congolese superstar Gaz Mawete...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chembomusic is not scared of drowning!

Entertainment News staff - 3
  Zambian born singer/songwriter/Actress Chembomusic, has new music! After a 2 year hiatus she is back with her heartfelt pop ballad 'DROWNING'. The song was...
Read more

Macky 2 dedicates the song ‘Sancho’ to parents

Entertainment News staff - 6
Macky 2 released the song 'Sancho' as a dedication to the sacrifices Parents make for their children. "You can't empathize until you put yourself in...
Read more

Chisenga (formerly known as C.R.I.S.I.S ) unveils ‘Energy’ music video

Entertainment News staff - 7
Chisenga (formerly known as C.R.I.S.I.S ) unveils 'Energy' music video. which features Kuda Mic and Qzee. Directed by Eli for Flashlight Photography and CHISENGA for Diamond Chain Media...
Read more

Ivanka Bianca unveils ‘On a mission’ music video

Entertainment News staff - 6
Ivanka Bianca released the music video for 'On a mission' , that features Bow Chase. 'On a mission' is a hip-hop song talking about...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.