Zambian DJ and Producer, El Mukuka once again joins forces with HVMZA and brings in Congolese superstar Gaz Mawete on the brand-new single ‘Bosana’ – out across all digital platforms.

“Bosana is such a feel-good summer track that instantly makes me feel like I’m at a beach club sipping on a cocktail, while dancing in the sunset!” – HVMZA

El Mukuka, arguably Zambia’s top DJ and Producer, teams up with Congolese singer Gaz Mawete who went viral with his song “Olingi Nini” on YouTube, receiving over 5 million plays. Belgian music producer, HVMZA, collaborates with El Mukuka for the 2nd time following the success of their first collaboration “Dame” which received incredible support in South Africa.

“I truly loved working on this song with Congolese heavyweight singer Gaz Mawete. His voice is so incredibly unique in tone and expression! As for HVMZA, this is already our second collaboration and definitely not the last! I love his style! I think ‘Bosana’ has a soulful & emotional touch that reminds me so much of summer sunsets over the ocean.” – El Mukuka

‘El Mukuka – Bosana feat. Gaz Mawete & HVMZA’ is out now across all digital platforms

https://africori.to/bosana