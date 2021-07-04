9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 4, 2021
Former PF Secretary General Edward Mumbi has died

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Akafumba led faction’s interim Vice President Edward Mumbi has died.

Mr. Mumbi, who is also former PF secretary-general, died at Maina Soko Hospital a while ago. His death was confirmed by NDC interim president Joseph Akafumba.

Mr. Mumbi came to fame when he led the PF as Secretary-General until then he was removed by then opposition PF leader Michael Sata.

Mr. Mumbi officially joined the MMD on August 27, 2009 following his removal as PF Secretary General.

On September 20, 2011, he almost had a physical fight with Mr. Sata on election day which saw PF ascend to power.

On 28 September 2016, Mr. Mumbi resigned from his position as UPND Presidential Spokesperson stating that it was increasingly difficult for him to continue discharging his duties.

On 19th July 2020, Mr. Mumbi joined National Democratic Congress (NDC) where he was appointed as Member of the Central Committee.

Mr. Mumbi joined the NDC faction led by Vice President Rikki Joseph Akafumba where he was later appointed NDC Vice President.

“We are saddened to announce the death of NDC vice president Edward Mumbi in Lusaka this afternoon. As UPND Alliance, We wish Mr Mumbi’s family God’s guidance and strength during this trying moment,” said UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi.

Previous articleLatest Elections Opinion Poll in 5 Provinces Shows None of the Presidential Candidates will get an Outright Victory

