Sunday, July 4, 2021
Kenneth Kaunda
KK 's body arrives in Muchinga province

The body of First President Kenneth Kaunda has arrived in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province for a church service and body viewing.

The Zambia Air Force plane carrying the remains of Dr. Kaunda touched down at Chinsali Airstrip at 09: 41hours.

The body was received by Vice President Inonge Wina, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU ) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe, Former Minister of Works and Supply Sylvia Chailikosa, Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga and son to the late President , Colonel Panji Kaunda, among others.

Late Dr. Kaunda’s daughter Cheswa Kaunda, alongside with the Defense Force team , government officials, the clergy and representatives of civil society, were other notable figures that received the body.

While in Chinsali, the cortege carrying Dr. Kaunda’s remains will pass through designated points in the main business district ( MBD) to provide residents in the area to have a glimpse, on its way to Lubwa Mission Church for a church service.

Muchinga Province becomes the ninth place where the remains of Zambia’s founding father have been taken to for people across the country to pay their last respect before burial.

Earlier , the body of late President Kenneth Kaunda aboard a Zambia Airforce plane left Lusaka for Chinsali, Muchinga Province from Lusaka City Airport at 07:55 hrs.

Vice President Inonge Wina , his son Col. Kaunda, some bereaved family members, government officials and security personnel accompanied the body.

Yesterday, Dr. Kaunda’s body was in Eastern Province where a church service and body viewing was conducted at Chipata’s David Kaunda stadium.

Dr. Kaunda , who passed away on June 17, 2021 after a short illness at Maina Soko Medical Centre aged 97, is expected to be buried on July 7, 2021.

