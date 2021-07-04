Two former ministers in Muchinga Province, have thanked government for according the people of Muchinga, an opportunity to pay their last respects to Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, who was born in Chinsali District.

Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says bringing back the body of Dr Kaunda where he was born and raised in Lubwa mission, means a lot to the people of Lubwa and the entire Muchinga Province as a whole.

Flanked by former Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone , soon after the remains of the first Republican President arrived at Chinsali air strip at 09: 36 hours today, Mr Kampyongo said Dr Kaunda contributed so much to the liberation of this great nation, Zambia and other African countries.

“As people of Chinsali, we are happy that the body of Dr Kaunda is finally here in Lubwa mission and that we are going to mourn and celebrate the son of the soil right here where he was born which is an honour to us,” he said.

He said the love that Dr Kaunda had should be inculcated in the lives and hearts of many Zambians.

And former Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone says the great legacy that the founding President has left behind should be upheld and emulated.

Mr Sichone stressed that the life and leadership style of Dr Kaunda is worth emulating as he advocated for peace and unity among citizens and in his Government as well as beyond borders.

He said the good leadership and team work spirit displayed by the First Republican President should be instilled in everyone occupying leadership positions at various levels.

” The people of Muchinga Province will forever remain grateful as we recount the many blessings that the province benefited during his reign as President,” he said.

He said the legacy of love left behind by Dr Kaunda which he emphasized on should be cherished by all and at all times.

Mr Sichone added that the late President ruled this country on the foundation of love ,peace and unity which is why his lasting legacy will stand a test of time.

Meanwhile, a senior resident of Chinsali, Felix Nondo said the history of Zambia can never been complete without the mention of Chinsali where notable people such as late Dr Kenneth Kaunda , late Mwansa Kapwepwe , late Paul Mushindo and late Kapasa Makasa among others hailed from.

Mr Nondo stated that burying Dr Kaunda in Chinsali would have been of economic benefit to the district and the province at large.

He said Dr Kaunda will be missed greatly as he was a gallant man of honour and a hard worker.

” Many of us benefited through the free education policy that Dr Kaunda put in place ,” Mr Nondo said.

And son to the later President Kenneth Kaunda has expressed gratitude to the people of Chinsali in particular Lubwa mission for mourning their father with respect.

Dr Waza Kaunda further thanked Government through President Edgar Lungu for the support rendered to the first family during the time he was still alive, sick and the mourning period.

People of Zambia have shown so much love to the family during this difficulty time which is a clear indicator that he was a selfless man full of love

” As a family we are also appreciative to the united Church of Zambia for the role they have played during the funeral of Dr Kaunda and other church mother bodies,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions ( ZCTU ) in Muchinga Province has saluted late First Republican President Kenneth David Kaunda for his contributions to the labour movement during his reign.

ZCTU Muchinga Province regional coordinator Nondo Kasanda has told ZANIS in Chinsali today in an interview that the labour movement in Muchinga is mourning Dr. Kaunda with the rest of Zambians and the world at large because of massive contributions to the labour movement.

“ Late Dr. Kaunda was one of the first black leaders of the labour movement at Mwenzo in Nakonde under Northern Province then and now Muchinga, “ Mr. Kasanda said.

Mr. Kasanda said while at Mwenzo, late First Republican President Kenneth David Kaunda started the Mwenzo Workers Welfare.

He said that during his reign Dr. Kaunda promoted Miner Workers Union as well as the Teachers Unions.

Dr. Kaunda when he became President of the independent Zambia, allowed workers Voice by allowing workers to belong to a union of their choice.

He said that Dr. Kaunda never allowed many Unions to be formed like today adding that he only allowed ZCTU as Mother Union and the Zambia National Union of Teachers ( ZNUT) as teachers Union because he wanted the voice of workers to be strong and be heard.

The ZCTU regional coordinator said Dr. Kaunda used pupil centered methods despite that he was a politician.

He added that president Kaunda had active classes and produced very good active pupils saying there is need to emulate his teaching styles.

And the ZCTU has saluted the Patriotic Front (PF ) for creating Muchinga Province and declaring Chinsali as a Provincial Capital adding that this is a great honour to the great son of Africa, Dr. Kaunda whose birth place is Chinsali.

The ZCTU has meanwhile, appealed to UCZ to upgrade Lubwa to a big Mission in order to attract international visitors in honour of KK family.

“KK is the Zambezi river of labour movement in Zambia. KK is the source of workers representation in Zambia and for this we honour him even in death, “ said Mr. Kasanda .

Chinsali residents today had a chance to pay their last respect to Dr. Kaunda whose body was in Muchinga and Lubwa mission in particular, his birth place for the continued provincial viewing.

The plane carrying the body of Zambia’s founding father touched down at Chinsali air strip at 09:36 accompanied by vice president Inonge Wina and Dr. Kaunda son Waza among others.

The casket draped in the Zambian flag was driven on a gun carriage to Lubwa mission passing through town where residents had lined up waving white handkerchiefs as a symbol of peace and love.