Sunday, July 4, 2021
Two women detained in connection with cyber crime

By Chief Editor
Police in Mazabuka have arrested and charged the two females suspects in connection to a video circulating on social media showing two women and a male swimming while naked.

Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale has confirmed the arrest in a statement adding that the incident occurred on June 27, 2021 at around 14:30 hours at a named lodge in Magoye area.

“ The two women both of Mazabuka District have been identified as Euphemia Moya aged 22 of Ndeke Compound and Mary Sakala aged 24 of Nakambala Compound, “ said Mr Mwale.

He added that police have launched a man hunt for camera man, only identified as Cephas, and the male person captured naked in the swimming pool identified as Mulenga Chama.

The duo are currently detained in police custody and charged with the offence of obscene matters contrary to Section 59(1)(a) of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act of 2021.

