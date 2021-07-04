9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 4, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

ZCCM-IH profits dip as Copper prices soar

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines ZCCM-IH profits dip as Copper prices soar
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mining conglomerate ZCCM-IH saw a sharp decline in profits from K448 million to 307 million for the nine month period ended 31st December 2019.

This was compared to the period 31st March 2019 year end.

The decline in profits is happening at a time when Copper is enjoying one of its highest price booms in recent history averaging above 8,000 dollars per tone.

This decline in profit is on account of 57% reduction in share of profit mainly due to lower than last year profit recorded by investee companies such as Kansanshi Mining Plc and Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Plc.

There was a change in the Company’s financial year end from 31st March to 31st December.

“At the ZCCM-IH Group level, profit for the period was K307 million compared to K448 million for 31st March 2019 year end. Shareholders of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH) have approved a K53 million dividend at K0.33 per share during the 17th Annual General Meeting held recently virtually, says company Spokeswoman Loisa Mbatha.

She said this follows a profit of K153.4 million recorded at a Company level.

“The Group total assets increased by 14 % mainly as a result of a 15% increase in investment in associates due to share of profit of equity accounted investee companies of K420.3 million and improvement in net asset value of investee companies by K1.28 billion. Further, the Group recorded an 18% increase in retained earnings due to the profit of K307 million, and at Company level, retained earnings increased by 19% due to the profit recorded for the period of K153.4 million,” she said.

“This is the fifth consecutive time that the Company has declared a dividend in line with its strategic goal of ensuring shareholder return on investment. ZCCM-IH has paid out K590 million in total in dividend to its shareholders in the past five years.”

Previous articleFormer PF Secretary General Edward Mumbi has died

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

ZCCM-IH profits dip as Copper prices soar

Mining conglomerate ZCCM-IH saw a sharp decline in profits from K448 million to 307 million for the nine month...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government receives record $277 Million yearly Bank of Zambia Dividend

Economy Chief Editor - 14
Zambia has received a 6.27 billion Kwacha ($277 million) dividend payment from its central bank, partly due to gains related to the depreciation of...
Read more

Youths Welcome decision to give them 30% of shares in Black Mountain

Economy Chief Editor - 24
Youths on the Copperbelt have welcomed the decision by the PF government to give them 30 percent shares in the Black Mountain. Some youths talked...
Read more

President Edgar Lungu has the best interest of the youth at heart-PS

Economy Chief Editor - 10
President Edgar Lungu has the best interest of the youth at heart, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Dr John...
Read more

Those who Championed the Privatization of National Assets should have apologized to Dr. Kaunda

Economy Chief Editor - 57
President of the Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka has said those who championed the privatization of national assets should have apologized...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.