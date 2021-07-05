Chipolopolo’s 2021 COSAFA Cup Group B opponents Malawi have five players from their league champions Nyasa Big Bullets in The Flames 20-member squad heading to the tournament that South Africa is hosting from July 6-18 at Nelson Mandela Bay.

But missing from Nyasa Bullets call-ups is striker Hassan Kajoke who scored 10 league goals for the champions that helped them retain their league title.

Kajoke will miss the COSAFA Cup so that he can attend to a two-week trial at Cape Town City FC.

But league runners-up Silver Stars striker Maxwell Gasten who has 12 goals is set for his COSAFA Cup debut.

Meanwhile, Coach Meck Mwase has lift out five high profile names from the South Africa PSL led by Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango, Gerald Phiri and Richard Mbulu of Baroka FC including Limbikani Mzava of Golden Arrows.

Mozambique-based John Banda of UD Songo has also not been picked.

Malawi will commence their Group B campaign on July 7 against Madagascar.

Chipolopolo will face Malawi in their final Group B match on July 13.

Zambia are now scheduled to leave for South Africa on July 6 after the cancellation of their opening Group B match on July 7 following Comoros with withdrawal from the COSAFA Cup citing Covid0-19 restrictions.

Chipolopolo will now kick off its COSAFA Cup title defence on July 10 against Madagascar in a Group B that is now whittled down from four to three teams.

The group winner joins the other two victors from Group A and C while the best overall second placed finisher from the preliminary stage will join them in the semifinals on July 16.

Malawi Team:

Goalkeepers: Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets), William Thole (Mighty Wanderers)

Defenders: Stanly Sanudi(Mighty Wanderers), Dennis Chembezi (Polokwane City, South Africa), Nickson Nyasulu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Nickson Mwase, Mark Fodya (both Silver strikers)

Midfielders: Rafiq Namwera (Mighty Wanderers), Chimwemwe Idana, Mike Mkwate (both Nyasa Big Bullets), Chikoti Chirwa(Red Lions), Tawonga Chimodzi (Omania Aradppou,Cyprus), Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles), Ndaziona Chatsalira (UD Songo,Mozambique), Vitumbiko Kumwenda(Mighty Wanderers)

Strikers: Zicco Mkanda (Nyasa Big Bullets), Muhamad Sulumba (Civil Service United), Maxwell Phodo (Silver Strikers), Schumacher Kuwali(UD Songo , Mozambique), Khuda Muyaba (Polokwane City, South Africa).

Reserves: Richard Chimbamba, Eric Kaonga, Mischeck Selemani (all Nyasa Big Bullets), Pilirani Thuli (Red Lions)