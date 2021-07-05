Kenneth Kaunda Updated: July 5, 2021 Pictures of the Late President Kenneth KAunda Tour to Muchinga Province-His Birth Place By Chief Editor July 5, 2021 46 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Kenneth Kaunda Pictures of the Late President Kenneth KAunda Tour to Muchinga Province-His Birth... Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda’s children Col. Panji Kaunda and Cheswa Kaunda Silwizya arrived at Muchinga Airtrip during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda Vice President Inonge Wina being welcomed by Muchinga Permanent Secretary Captain rtd Davison Mulenga at Muchinga Airtrip during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda Vice President Inonge Wina confers with PF MCC Stephen Kampyongo at Muchinga Airtrip during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda Vice President Inonge Wina confers with PF MCC Stephen Kampyongo at Muchinga Airtrip during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda Funeral cortage of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda at Muchinga Airtrip during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda Funeral cortage of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda at Muchinga Airtrip during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda Muchinga resident with the banner receiving the remains of late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda when the body arrived at Muchinga Airtrip Boys Brigade with photo portraits of Kaunda welcomes the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda at Lubwa mission school ground in muchinga -Lubwa Mission Residents gather in the streets of Chinsali to mourn the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda in muchinga -Lubwa Mission Residents gather in the streets of Chinsali to mourn the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda in muchinga The funeral cortage of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda arrive at Lubwa mission. School grounds in Chinsali Boys Brigade with photo portraits of Kaunda welcomes the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda at Lubwa mission school ground in muchinga Boys Brigade with photo portraits of Kaunda welcomes the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda at Lubwa mission school ground in muchinga THE casket of late First President of Zambia Dr.Kennethkaunda arrives in Chansali DEFENCE personnel carry the casket of late First President ofZambia Dr.Kenneth kaunda in Chansali. Vice-President ,Inonge Wina confers with Former Minister ofHome Affairs ,Stephen Kampyongo when body of late the First Presidentof Zambia Dr.Kenneth kaunda was taken to the province capital. Vice-President ,Inonge Wina confers with Former Minister ofMuchinga Province,Malozo Sichone when body of late the First Presidentof Zambia Dr.Kenneth kaunda was taken to the province capital CHINSALI residence display the banner in solidarity to lateFirst President of Zambia Dr.Kenneth kaunda. Vice President Inonge Wina singing the book condolences during the funeral service of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda at lubwa mission school ground in Chinsali Vice President Inonge Wina singing the book condolences during the funeral service of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda at lubwa mission school ground in Chinsali Remains of the Late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda lay in state at Lubwa Mission School grounds in Chinsali Close relatives of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda mourn him during funeral Service at Lubwa School mission grounds in Muchinga UCZ Woman Club Mourn Late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda during the funeral Service at Lubwa Mission School grounds in Chinsali Late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda’s children Col. Panji Kaunda, Waza Kaunda and Cheswa Kaunda Silwizya during the funeral Service at Lubwa Mission School grounds in Chinsali Vice President Inonge Wina with Late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda’s children Col. Panji Kaunda, Waza Kaunda and Cheswa Kaunda Silwizya during the funeral Service at Lubwa Mission School grounds in Chinsali Lubwa Mission Residents gather in number to mourn the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda at Lubwa mission school ground in muchinga Vice-President ,Inonge Wina confers with Muchinga ProvincePermanent Secretary, Davison Mulenga when body of the late the FirstPresident of Zambia Dr.Kenneth kaunda was in Chinsali Waza Kaunda son the late President Kaunda delivers the speech during the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda funeral Service at Lubwa School mission grounds in Muchinga THE body of late First President of Zambia Dr.Kenneth kaundain casket in Chansali. 