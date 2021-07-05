9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 5, 2021
Kenneth Kaunda
Pictures of the Late President Kenneth KAunda Tour to Muchinga Province-His Birth Place

Late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda's children Col. Panji Kaunda and Cheswa Kaunda Silwizya arrived at Muchinga Airtrip during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda
Vice President Inonge Wina being welcomed by Muchinga Permanent Secretary Captain rtd Davison Mulenga at Muchinga Airtrip during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda
Vice President Inonge Wina confers with PF MCC Stephen Kampyongo at Muchinga Airtrip during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda
Vice President Inonge Wina confers with PF MCC Stephen Kampyongo at Muchinga Airtrip during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda
Funeral cortage of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda at Muchinga Airtrip during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda
Funeral cortage of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda at Muchinga Airtrip during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda
Muchinga resident with the banner receiving the remains of late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda when the body arrived at Muchinga Airtrip
Boys Brigade with photo portraits of Kaunda welcomes the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda at Lubwa mission school ground in muchinga
-Lubwa Mission Residents gather in the streets of Chinsali to mourn the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda in muchinga
-Lubwa Mission Residents gather in the streets of Chinsali to mourn the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda in muchinga
The funeral cortage of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda arrive at Lubwa mission. School grounds in Chinsali
Boys Brigade with photo portraits of Kaunda welcomes the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda at Lubwa mission school ground in muchinga
Boys Brigade with photo portraits of Kaunda welcomes the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda at Lubwa mission school ground in muchinga
THE casket of late First President of Zambia Dr.Kenneth kaunda arrives in Chansali
DEFENCE personnel carry the casket of late First President of Zambia Dr.Kenneth kaunda in Chansali.
Vice-President ,Inonge Wina confers with Former Minister of Home Affairs ,Stephen Kampyongo when body of late the First President of Zambia Dr.Kenneth kaunda was taken to the province capital.
Vice-President ,Inonge Wina confers with Former Minister of Muchinga Province,Malozo Sichone when body of late the First President of Zambia Dr.Kenneth kaunda was taken to the province capital
CHINSALI residence display the banner in solidarity to late First President of Zambia Dr.Kenneth kaunda.
Vice President Inonge Wina singing the book condolences during the funeral service of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda at lubwa mission school ground in Chinsali
Vice President Inonge Wina singing the book condolences during the funeral service of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda at lubwa mission school ground in Chinsali
Remains of the Late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda lay in state at Lubwa Mission School grounds in Chinsali
Close relatives of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda mourn him during funeral Service at Lubwa School mission grounds in Muchinga
UCZ Woman Club Mourn Late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda during the funeral Service at Lubwa Mission School grounds in Chinsali

Late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda's children Col. Panji Kaunda, Waza Kaunda and Cheswa Kaunda Silwizya during the funeral Service at Lubwa Mission School grounds in Chinsali
Vice President Inonge Wina with Late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda's children Col. Panji Kaunda, Waza Kaunda and Cheswa Kaunda Silwizya during the funeral Service at Lubwa Mission School grounds in Chinsali
Lubwa Mission Residents gather in number to mourn the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda during the arrival of the remains of the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda at Lubwa mission school ground in muchinga
Vice-President ,Inonge Wina confers with Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary, Davison Mulenga when body of the late the First President of Zambia Dr.Kenneth kaunda was in Chinsali
Waza Kaunda son the late President Kaunda delivers the speech during the late first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda funeral Service at Lubwa School mission grounds in Muchinga
THE body of late First President of Zambia Dr.Kenneth kaunda in casket in Chansali.
