FAZ National Women Football League side Nkana Queens have returned to action after a provisional suspension over violent conduct.

The team was suspended earlier in May after some of its players beat up referees and a ball boy during a league match against ZICD in Lusaka.

After concluding the case FAZ lifted the provisional suspension but banned the six players found guilty for one full season and the remainder of the current campaign.

Nkana Queens played their first match last Sunday when losing 7-2 to Indeni away in Ndola.

The Kitwe side is missing six banned players led by Captain Grace Kapansa.

“We have learnt a lot of lessons from the suspension after that incident,” Nkana Queens Team Manager Christopher Mwewa said.

“We drew 1-1 with Indeni in the first round match but on Sunday the suspension of our six players negatively affected the performance. We only trained for a few days after being told by FAZ that we can start playing our games last Wednesday,” Mwewa said.

Mwewa is now appealing to FAZ to reduce the six player’s ban.