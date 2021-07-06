Former Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has said that the late founding President Dr Kenneth Kaunda will be buried at the Presidential burial site.

Mr. Lubinda said that the proposed plan to lay the remains of the late Head of State at the Presidential site remains the same.

In a telephone interview today, the former Minister of Justice said that Dr Kaunda will be buried where other past Presidents are laying.

Mr Lubinda said that Mr Kaweche Kaunda has not been granted the injunction to stop the burial of the late President Dr. Kaunda at the Presidential site.

Mr Lubinda assured the public that the proposed burial site has not been changed.

“Yes Mr Kaweche Kaunda applied for the injunction but his not been granted, So the public may wish to know that His Excellency President Dr Kenneth Kaunda will be buried at the burial site tomorrow,” Mr Lubinda said.

Earlier today, Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s son, Kaweche and his siblings had dragged government to court over the decision by Cabinet Office to bury Dr Kaunda’s remains at Embassy Park.

Kaweche and his siblings who are represented by Simeza, Sangwa and Associates had cited the Secretary to the Cabinet as the respondent in his application for leave to commence Judicial Review proceedings.

They were seeking a declaration of the government’s decision that Dr Kaunda’s remains be surrendered to the family.

Kaweche contended that the decision made by Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti to bury Dr Kaunda’s remains and thereafter be exhumed and reburied next to Dr Kaunda’s wife Betty in State Lodge in accordance with the wishes of Dr Kaunda is null and void for want of authority on the part of Dr Miti.