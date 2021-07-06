The People’s Republic of China and the Government of Zambia have injected K14.6 million into Mulungushi Textiles to operationalize the ginnery.

And President Edgar Lungu said the governments of Zambia and China have continued to support the revamping of the operations of the giant industry amidst challenges.

President Lungu said these efforts culminated in the opening of the garment factory and saw the production of masks to help curb the transmission of the coronavirus.

“It is worth noting that the garment factory went a step further and started producing garments for the defense and security personnel,” he said.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said this in a speech read for him by the Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary, Felix Phiri, during the handover of two cheques worth K14. 6 million as well as the flagging off, of the cotton purchasing exercise in Kabwe yesterday.

The Head of State said the occasion signifies a joyous day and rekindles the hope of the people of Central Province and the country as a whole.

“This day signifies a joyous day, as it does not only rekindle our memories about our strong friendship with the Chinese Government as affirmed by our two great leaders, Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda and Chairman Mao Zedong, but also brings hope as we handover these cheques of US$200, 000 from the People’s Republic of China and K10 million from the Republic of Zambia to support the operations of the ginnery,” he said.

He said the funds injected into the company are intended to help promote more value to the company in the short term and the country at large in the long term.

President Lungu has since called on the management of Mulungushi Textiles to ensure the capital is used to stir meaningful strides in revamping production and enhancing the livelihood of the people.

Meanwhile, Central Province Permanent Secretary (PS), Bernard Chomba, said the Zambia-China Mulungushi Textile has a strong perception for the people of Kabwe and the entire province.

Mr. Chomba has described the occasion as a dream come true and urged the public to realise that government is working hard without leaving anyone behind.

He said the awakening of the mega factory will, apart from creating jobs, generate numerous opportunities in the agriculture and transport sectors.

And the Chinese government representative, Yitong Yang, said Zambia and China have been all-weather friends adding that the joint venture will consolidate the friendship.