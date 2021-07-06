9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Health
Zambia's First-Come First-Serve Approach on COVID-19 Vaccinations Wins Praise

By Chief Editor
The African Woman Foundation has commended President EDGAR LUNGU and his government for not segregating in the administering of the COVID 19 vaccine.

Foundation Founder and President JOSEPH MOYO says the Covid 19 vaccine in Zambia has been given on a first-come-first-serve basis unlike in some countries where special categories of the population are accessing the vaccines.

Mr. MOYO says vaccine administrations world over have been chaotic with many people who needed to get the vaccine not getting it on time.

He says the Zambian leadership has taken the best approach by allowing anyone willing to access the vaccines, unlike choosing some allegedly more important groups of society.

And Mr. MOYO has urged the opposition political parties to be relevant in the fight against COVID 19 by being part of the solution and not armchair critics, adding that some opposition political parties are condemning the government even on things that it is doing right.

