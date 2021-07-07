Coach Israel Mwanza is lamenting Nchanga Rangers’ failure to win promotion back to the FAZ Super Division.

Nchanga missed out on promotion after finishing seventh in the National Division 1 season on 52 points from 34 matches.

Brave ended five points away from the last promotion spot.

In an interview, Mwanza says failure to win away matches reduced Nchanga’s chances of returning to the top league in the ended campaign.

“Winning the league is starting to prepare to win the away games,” he said.

Nchanga collected 13 wins, 13 draws and eight losses in the season.

“If you can manage to collect points in away games, it indicates that the team is ready to go to Super Division,” Mwanza said.

The former Nchanga defender is promising that the club will come back stronger next season.