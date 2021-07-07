9.5 C
Lusaka High Court tosses out bid by KK’s children to stop his burial at Embassy Park

By Chief Editor
Lusaka High Court Judge Wilfred Kopa Muma has rejected an application by Kaweche Kaunda to have the body of Zambia’s founding President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda to be buried at State Lodge instead of a designated official burial place for Heads of State.

Delivering a judgement in which Kaweche had sued the Secretary to Cabinet to compel government to hand over the body of Dr. Kaunda and be buried at State Lodge,Judge Muma said the case required that public interest was given consideration as it overrides personal or family interests.

Judge Mumba said he sympathized with some family members that wanted this matter to transpose it to a private or family funeral.

He said Dr. Kaunda was not an ordinary man.

Judge Muma said there was no arguable case fit for consideration at substantive hearing.

Dr Kaunda has since been buried at an embassy party in a colourful ceremony that has just concluded.

