Chipolopolo midfielder Enock Mwepu is delighted to join English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on a permanent deal.

Brighton on Tuesday confirmed that they have secured the 23-year-old services from Austrian champions RB Salzburg on a four-year deal.

“I am excited and delighted to have joined Brighton,” Mwepu told the Brighton media.

“I am looking forward to seeing you all at the Amex Stadium next month. I hope you are ready to meet the computer,” he said.

Mwepu joins his former RB Salzburg club mate Patson Daka in the English Premiership after the Chipolopolo striker sealed a five-year deal with Leicester City last month.

Three players from the 2017 AFCON U20 winning team will now be playing on the British Isles with the third, striker Fashion Sakala, just north of the border at Scottish champions Glasgow Celtic after leaving Belgian club KV Oostende at the close of the 2020/2021 campaign.