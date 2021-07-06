9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Mwepu Relishing Brighton Adventure

By sports
46 views
0
Sports Mwepu Relishing Brighton Adventure
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo midfielder Enock Mwepu is delighted to join English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on a permanent deal.

Brighton on Tuesday confirmed that they have secured the 23-year-old services from Austrian champions RB Salzburg on a four-year deal.

“I am excited and delighted to have joined Brighton,” Mwepu told the Brighton media.

“I am looking forward to seeing you all at the Amex Stadium next month. I hope you are ready to meet the computer,” he said.

Mwepu joins his former RB Salzburg club mate Patson Daka in the English Premiership after the Chipolopolo striker sealed a five-year deal with Leicester City last month.

Three players from the 2017 AFCON U20 winning team will now be playing on the British Isles with the third, striker Fashion Sakala, just north of the border at Scottish champions Glasgow Celtic after leaving Belgian club KV Oostende at the close of the 2020/2021 campaign.

Previous articleThe Burial of the Late President Dr Kenneth Kaunda to take Place tomorrow at Presidential Burial Site, Injunction not granted

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Mwepu Relishing Brighton Adventure

Chipolopolo midfielder Enock Mwepu is delighted to join English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on a permanent...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Micho Names 2021 COSAFA Cup Team

Sports sports - 0
Micho has unveiled his Chipolopolo Zambia team for the 2021 COSAFA Cup with seven foreign-based players headlining the defending champions’ list. Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene of...
Read more

Brighton Sign Enock Mwepu

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo midfielder Enock Mwepu will play in the English Premiership next season after sealing a permanent deal with Brighton & Hove Albion. Brighton on Tuesday...
Read more

Chipolopolo Moved to Group A at 2021 COSAFA Cup

Sports sports - 0
Defending champions Chipolopolo's preliminary stage pool fixtures at the 2021 COSAFA Cup have been reshuffled after another Group B opponent withdrew from the tournament...
Read more

Nkana Queens Back After Provisional Ban Lifted

Sports sports - 0
FAZ National Women Football League side Nkana Queens have returned to action after a provisional suspension over violent conduct. The team was suspended earlier in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.