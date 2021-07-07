Zambia launched the opening round of the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup qualifiers with a loss to Senegal.

The Rugby Africa Cup is part of the Rugby World Cup 2023 qualifying process.

Zambia on Wednesday lost 20-5 to Senegal in their opening Group B game at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

Coach Lawrence Njovu’s side attacked fairly but defended poorly on the day.

Zambia’s next Group B encounter is a must win against Kenya next Sunday.

Meanwhile, this was Senegal’s second straight win having pipped Kenya 20-19 in the opener last Saturday in Nairobi.

Table toppers Senegal have since advanced to the knockout stage of the campaign.