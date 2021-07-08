9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 8, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

One Acre Fund Zambia to help 16, 000 farmers with agriculture skills

By Photo Editor
46 views
0
General News One Acre Fund Zambia to help 16, 000 farmers with agriculture skills
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

One Acre Fund Zambia is this farming season targeted to help 16 thousand small scale farmers with farming skills from the current 14 thousand from three districts in Central Province.

One Acre Fund Government Relations and Policy Officer, Ramona Phiri, disclosed that the organization is in the process of scaling up more farmers in the 2021/2022 farming season.

Ms Phiri said the organization will also expand its services from the three district where the programme has been implemented to the entire central province.

She disclosed that the organization has been working in Chisamba, Chibombo and Kapiri Mposhi and intends to expand to the rest of the province starting with Luano district.

“Currently we have a little over 14, 000 farmers. So, for the next farming season we are hoping to capture at least 16, 000 small scale farmers,” Ms Phiri said.

“And as you should know this by the way we are now expanding out of the three districts that we have been operating in which are Chisamba, Chibombo and Kapiri Mposhi. So, now we are going into Luano which is a big thing for us,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Phiri observed noted the COVID-19 pandemic has limited interactions with farmers thereby disputing activities.

“Right now is a very difficult time for us. As you may be aware we deal with farmers and much of our activities involve interaction with farmers,” she observed.

She however noted that the organisation understands its contribution to the economy of Central Province and cannot afford to slacken because of the COVID-19.

Previous articleKalumbila district start giving second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

One Acre Fund Zambia to help 16, 000 farmers with agriculture skills

One Acre Fund Zambia is this farming season targeted to help 16 thousand small scale farmers with farming skills...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

KK’s family grateful for the country’s support during the mourning period

General News Chief Editor - 4
Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda has been put to rest in Lusaka at embassy Park, after 21 days of national mourning. Speaking at...
Read more

Chissano heads back home

General News Photo Editor - 11
Visiting former has left the country. Mr Chissano departed Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 16:02 hours this afternoon aboard a chartered plane...
Read more

Indian Youth organization honours KK with 51 scholarships

General News Chief Editor - 8
An Indian based Youth organization has pledged 51 fully funded scholarships for the Zambian youths in honor of Zambia’s first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda. Confederation...
Read more

Lusaka High Court tosses out bid by KK’s children to stop his burial at Embassy Park

General News Chief Editor - 22
Lusaka High Court Judge Wilfred Kopa Muma has rejected an application by Kaweche Kaunda to have the body of Zambia's founding President Dr. Kenneth...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.