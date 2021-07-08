9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 8, 2021
Feature Politics
Updated:

UPND ready for fresh parliament nominations in Kasenengwa

By Chief Editor
The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Eastern province says the party is ready for fresh parliamentary nominations in Kasenengwa constituency slated for Monday next week.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) yesterday announced that it will hold fresh nominations on July 12 for the Kasenengwa parliamentary seat following the death of the UPND candidate Titus Miti about two weeks ago.

UPND Provincial Chairperson Johabie Mtonga confirmed to ZANIS today that the opposition political party is ready and will find a candidate to file nominations for the parliamentary seat.

Mr Mtonga said the party suffered a setback following the death of the UPND candidate, Titus Miti but has since assured the members of the party that a credible replacement will be found.

He has since urged party supporters in Kasenengwa to continue being united and support whoever the party will adopt to carry on with the vision left by the late candidate.

Mr Mtonga said the party will only announce the name of the adopted candidate on the nomination day, due to various political reasons which he could not disclose

