Friday, July 9, 2021
Feature Politics
Updated:

LAZ chides UPND over Campaign Video with Tribal Narration

By Chief Editor
THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) says it is disturbed by a narration contained in a political campaign video attributed to the United Party for National Development (UPND) which has been widely shared on social media.

And the association is also concerned with tribal remarks attributed to a UPND member Buumba Malambo.

LAZ honorary secretary Sokwani Chilembo said in a statement that the Constitution of Zambia, in Article 60(3)(a) and (b) prohibits the practice of tribalism and abhors intimidation.

“This clear prescription is echoed in section 14 and 15 of the Electoral Process Act of 2016,” Mr Chilembo said.

He said the said video offends the provision of the law in that it is both intimidatory and inciteful.

Below is the full statement

