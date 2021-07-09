Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has bemoaned his team’s 2-1 loss to Lesotho in their opening COSAFA Cup match at Wolfson Stadium in Mandela Bay.

Defending champions Zambia on Thursday made an embarrassing start to their COSAFA Cup title defence despite fielding a strong lineup at the regional championship.

Zambia lost to a Lesotho side that had lost 3-1 to eSwatini in their opening Group A match on Tuesday.

“We have created clear cut chances that we did not convert, that were crucial moments in the game, instead of putting the game beyond opponents’ reach we have conceded that goal,” Micho said during a post match briefing.

Zambia gave up a 1-0 half time lead to lose through Lesotho’s late goals.

“In moments of domination, in moments when we have been totally in control of the game and against the run of play, we conceded that goal that has put us in a position that we need to go back to the drawing board and analyse the second half and prepare very well for the game against Eswatini that is supposed to help us to bounce back,” he said.

Chipolopolo now face eSwatini on July 10 in a match they must win with Botswana and South Africa to come thereafter in an uphill battle to retain their COSAFA Cup crown.