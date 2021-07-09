President Edgar Lungu has assured traders in Lusaka that he will not close the markets in the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic as doing so will disrupt people’s livelihoods.

The Head of State said he has received calls by some sections of society to close trading places but has declined as he understands the negative impact that such a decision would have on the citizens.

The President said this when he took time to interact with traders at Mtendere and Bauleni Markets in Lusaka today where he distributed face masks to the traders.

“It is very important that we all wear masks at all times especially that you come into contact with many people every day. We appeal to you to join hands with government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to make sure the virus is contained”, he said.

President Edgar Lungu has since called on all traders to ensure they observe the Ministry of Health COVID-19 guidelines to avoid the spread of the virus.

The Head of State also directed the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to ensure the distribution of face masks and hand sanitisers to the traders.

And speaking when he toured Mtendere Clinic and Bauleni Clinic, the Head of State commended the health service personnel for the tireless work devoted towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Lungu further urged the health personnel to exercise patience and understanding when dealing with patients affected by the COVID-19.