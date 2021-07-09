Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta has appealed to Zambians to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as the country begins administering another round of vaccines today.

Speaking at OYDC shortly after receiving his second dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination on Thursday, Mr Mupeta said vaccination offers an added layer of protection against Covid-19.

He said it is important that more people receive the vaccinations whilst adhering to Covid-19 protocols in order to allow life and businesses to return to normal.

“It is encouraging that traffic has increased this time around compared with the time I did the first jab, there are a lot more people here now which means there is a general acceptance towards vaccination,” he said

He added, “Yes it is true the vaccination will not give you a 100 percent protection from Covid-19 but it offers an added layer of protection and increases your body’s disease fighting mechanism.”

Mr Mupeta also commended government through the Ministry of Health for roll out the Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

He said vaccine hesitancy should not be encouraged going by the high number of people that have lost their lives due to Covid-19.

Mr Mupeta pledged Zamtel’s continued support to the Ministry of Health in its Covid-19 response in order to supplement government’s efforts.

The Ministry of Health has announced that it will begin administering another round of Dose 1 of the AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday