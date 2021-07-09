9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 9, 2021
Health
Zamtel CEO urges more people to get Covid vaccination, hails Government for Vaccine roll out

Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta has appealed to Zambians to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as the country begins administering another round of vaccines today.

Speaking at OYDC shortly after receiving his second dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination on Thursday, Mr Mupeta said vaccination offers an added layer of protection against Covid-19.

He said it is important that more people receive the vaccinations whilst adhering to Covid-19 protocols in order to allow life and businesses to return to normal.

“It is encouraging that traffic has increased this time around compared with the time I did the first jab, there are a lot more people here now which means there is a general acceptance towards vaccination,” he said

He added, “Yes it is true the vaccination will not give you a 100 percent protection from Covid-19 but it offers an added layer of protection and increases your body’s disease fighting mechanism.”

Mr Mupeta also commended government through the Ministry of Health for roll out the Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

He said vaccine hesitancy should not be encouraged going by the high number of people that have lost their lives due to Covid-19.

Mr Mupeta pledged Zamtel’s continued support to the Ministry of Health in its Covid-19 response in order to supplement government’s efforts.

The Ministry of Health has announced that it will begin administering another round of Dose 1 of the AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday

