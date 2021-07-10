9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 10, 2021
UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema, deserves a chance to rule Zambia

By Chief Editor
THE United Party for National Development (UPND) Chilanga district aspiring council chairperson, Champion Tembo, has charged that the UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema, deserves a chance to rule this country.

Speaking last Wednesday when he addressed pastors and spouses of police officers in Chilanga, Champion Tembo, who is also UPND Chilanga district deputy chairperson in charge of administration, said Hakainde Hichilema deserves an opportunity to rule this country because he has the ability to turn the potential in our water bodies, minerals, land and agriculture into wealthy.

“I have had several opportunities to have a one on one talk with Hakainde Hichilema. There is only one thing that always stands out about his character. He is consistent and he has a brilliant vision for this country,” said Tembo. “He possesses the ability to turn the potential which is in our minerals, water, arable land and agriculture into wealthy.”
He also told the gathering that the UPND administration is going to restore rule of law which is going to bring back professionalism in the police service.

“For you women who are married to our men in uniform, HH is going to restore rule of law which is going to bring back professionalism and dignity in the operations of the police,” said Tembo. “We can’t have a country where officers are transferred in national interest for executing their jobs professionally. We can’t have a country where men of God are treated as political opponents when they speak on the evils being perpetrated by the government and ruling party carders.”

Meanwhile UPND Chilanga district chairperson, Chisambwe Chinyama has said that PF doesn’t understand economic dynamics and the power of government pronouncements as seen in their Kandolo suggestion which has terribly backfired.

” You see, from the time Covid-19 started causing havoc, the prices of caskets has risen. This is because the demand of caskets has gone up. Are you telling me that the price of Kandolo is going to remain the same when bread has become expensive? Kandolo prices have gone up due to the demand on the market,” said Chinyama. “This only goes to show how blank PF is when it comes to matters concerning economic dynamics and the power of government pronouncements.”

  1. What a silly thing to say. Why should you impose leaders on the people just to satisfy your emotions? If HH is fit to rule then let the people vote for him but he needs to work harder. So far he is not trusted because of his actions. We have never heard HH speak out on external forces working against our country so the people of this wonderful nation wonder whether he represents their interests or that of his friends and pay masters. We don’t know where he stands with peace either because of his constant refusal to participate in national events.

