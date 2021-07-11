President Edgar Lungu is expected in Northwestern Province tomorrow for a two-day working visit.

Northwestern Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela said the plane carrying the Head of State will land at Kalumbila airport tomorrow, 12 July, 2021 in the morning.

Mr. Mangimela told ZANIS in Solwezi today that President Lungu will then proceed to inspect government programmes and projects before returning to Lusaka on Tuesday, 13 July, 2021.

He said more details of the programme will be availed in due course.

Meanwhile, Vice President Inonge Wina has said government was aware that some civil servants in rural areas were lIving in ramshackle structures.

Mrs. Wina however said this situation will change in the next five years as the government will construct decent accommodation for teachers.

She further revealed that the government will recruit more teachers that will be posted to schools, especially those in rural areas.

She said this when she addressed civil servants under the auspices of the Zambia Civil Servants Initiative Association (ZACSIA) in Mwandi district.

Meanwhile, Mwandi ZACSIA district chairperson, Wakung’uma Museta said the association was on course encouraging and convincing civil servants to support government programmes.

Mr. Museta said the Patriotic Front government has provided a conducive atmosphere for all workers in the country.

He said the government has initiated numerous programmes such as the construction of the Lutaba mini hospital and the opening of a water scheme in Lipumpu in Mwandi district.

He said people will now have access to clean and safe drinking water and to quality medical services in the district.

Mr. Museta further said the government has equipped all secondary schools with laboratory equipment that will enhance the teaching and learning of sciences in schools from vague experiences to tangible applications.

The ZACSIA Mwandi district chairperson said the beneficiary schools of the science laboratory equipment include Lipumpu, Ilute Yeta and UCZ Mwandi secondary schools respectively.

And UCZ Mwandi secondary school head teacher, Crispin Sitali has appealed to the Ministry of Education to ensure that the school’s management is provided with PMEC identity numbers as the school has been in existence for ten years.

Mr. Sitali also said that the school, which offers co-education from grade 8 to 12, has scored several successes such as over 80 percent pass rate at both Grade 9 and 12 levels since its inception in 2010.

And the Mwandi district Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) representative, Induna Imonga of Magumwi has lauded the government for the massive developmental projects in the district.

Induna Imonga said more developmental projects should be initiated for the Mwandi chiefdom.

The traditional leader has however, appealed to the government to ensure that the road from Sesheke to Kazungula, which is in a bad state, is worked on.

Vice President Inonge Wina is in the province to interact with various traditional leaders and civil servants to learn the challenges being faced by the people in the region