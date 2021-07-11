FAZ National Division One promotion play-offs will kick-off on Monday afternoon with Copperbelt champions Jumulo facing Young Raiders in a Group A match at Margaret Mwanakatwe Stadium in Bauleni, Lusaka.

Ten provincial champions have been drawn into two groups of five and the playoffs will be decided on a round robin format.

Top two teams in each group will qualify for the National Division One championship.

Jumulo are in Group A together with Real Nakonde, Quattro Kalumbila, Sinazongwe and Young Raiders.

Group B contains Lusaka champions Young Green Buffaloes, Malalo Police, Luena Buffaloes, ZNS Luamfumu and Sinda United.

On day one, Real Nakonde will tackle Quattro Kalumbila in the Group A opener at 13h00 with Jumulo and Raiders facing off two hours later at Margaret Mwanakatwe Stadium.

Sinazongwe will be on bye on the first day of the competition.

The Group B opener is between Malalo Police and Luena at 13h00 at Crested Crane Academy Grounds before Luamfumu faces Young Buffaloes two hours later and Sinda are on bye on Monday.