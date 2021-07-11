Photo Gallery Updated: July 11, 2021 Zambia National Team’s Embarrassing Performance at COSAFA in Pictures By Chief Editor July 11, 2021 46 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery Zambia National Team's Embarrassing Performance at COSAFA in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Kennedy Mweene of Zambia reacts instructs teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Brian Mwila of Zambia during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Sabelo Ndzinisa of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Zachariah Chilongoshi of Zambia challenged by Fanelo Mamba of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Augustine Kabaso Mulenga of Zambia challenged by Mzwandile Mabelesa of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Augustine Kabaso Mulenga of Zambia challenged by Mzwandile Mabelesa of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini challenged by Simon Silwimba of Zambia during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini reacts instructs teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Mzwandile Mabelesa of Eswatini challenged by Moses Phiri of Zambia during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Moses Phiri of Zambia challenged by Mamba Siboniso of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Kennedy Mweene of Zambia during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Chongo Kabaso of Zambia challenged by Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Moses Phiri of Zambia during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Salulani Phiri of Zambia challenged by Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Salulani Phiri of Zambia challenged by Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Fanelo Mamba of Eswatini challenged by Zachariah Chilongoshi of Zambia during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Brian Mwila of Zambia challenged by Mzwandile Mabelesa of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Moses Phiri of Zambia challenged by Mamba Siboniso of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Chongo Kabaso of Zambia during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Sabelo Ndzinisa of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Sikhumbuzo Magagula of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Brian Mwila of Zambia during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Kennedy Mweene of Zambia reacts instructs teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Kennedy Mweene of Zambia reacts instructs teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Dominic Chanda of Zambia challenged by Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Augustine Kabaso Mulenga of Zambia challenged by Sikhumbuzo Magagula of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Fanelo Mamba of Eswatini challenged by Salulani Phiri of Zambia during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Moses Phiri of Zambia challenged by Fanelo Mamba of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Augustine Kabaso Mulenga of Zambia challenged by Sabelo Gamedze of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Fanelo Mamba of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Fanelo Mamba of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini celebrates goal with teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini celebrates goal with teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini celebrates goal with teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini celebrates goal with teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini celebrates goal with teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini celebrates goal with teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini celebrates goal with teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Previous articleMinistry of Health is confident of bringing COVID-19 under control 