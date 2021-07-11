9.5 C
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Zambia National Team's Embarrassing Performance at COSAFA in Pictures

Kennedy Mweene of Zambia reacts instructs teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Brian Mwila of Zambia during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Sabelo Ndzinisa of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Zachariah Chilongoshi of Zambia challenged by Fanelo Mamba of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Augustine Kabaso Mulenga of Zambia challenged by Mzwandile Mabelesa of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Augustine Kabaso Mulenga of Zambia challenged by Mzwandile Mabelesa of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini challenged by Simon Silwimba of Zambia during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini reacts instructs teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mzwandile Mabelesa of Eswatini challenged by Moses Phiri of Zambia during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Moses Phiri of Zambia challenged by Mamba Siboniso of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kennedy Mweene of Zambia during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Chongo Kabaso of Zambia challenged by Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Moses Phiri of Zambia during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Salulani Phiri of Zambia challenged by Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Salulani Phiri of Zambia challenged by Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Fanelo Mamba of Eswatini challenged by Zachariah Chilongoshi of Zambia during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Brian Mwila of Zambia challenged by Mzwandile Mabelesa of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Moses Phiri of Zambia challenged by Mamba Siboniso of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Chongo Kabaso of Zambia during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Sabelo Ndzinisa of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Sikhumbuzo Magagula of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Brian Mwila of Zambia during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kennedy Mweene of Zambia reacts instructs teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kennedy Mweene of Zambia reacts instructs teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Dominic Chanda of Zambia challenged by Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Augustine Kabaso Mulenga of Zambia challenged by Sikhumbuzo Magagula of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Fanelo Mamba of Eswatini challenged by Salulani Phiri of Zambia during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Moses Phiri of Zambia challenged by Fanelo Mamba of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Augustine Kabaso Mulenga of Zambia challenged by Sabelo Gamedze of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Fanelo Mamba of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Fanelo Mamba of Eswatini during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini celebrates goal with teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini celebrates goal with teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini celebrates goal with teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini celebrates goal with teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini celebrates goal with teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Gamedze Sandile of Eswatini celebrates goal with teammates during the 2021 COSAFA Cup match between Eswatini and Zambia at Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on 09 July 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

