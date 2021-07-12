9.5 C
KK’s death reminded Zambians about ‘One Zambia, One Nation ‘ motto-Lungu

By Photo Editor
President Edgar Lungu says the death of first republican President Kenneth Kaunda has reminded Zambian citizens about the importance of the ‘One Zambia, One Nation’ motto.

President Lungu said unfortunately, Dr. Kaunda’s death came at a time when every citizen needed to reflect on the importance of oneness.

Dr. Lungu said this when he met six traditional leaders from Mwinilunga district in Northwestern province today.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has asked traditional leaders in the area to encourage their subjects to choose leaders who have the interests of the people above self.

“Choose responsible people who will speak for your needs not their bellies,” he said.

President Lungu said the region has seen less development because of allegedly choosing leaders who are antagonistic.

He alleged that most representatives of the people in the region have not been willing to work with the government but have instead been opposing everything government does.

And speaking on behalf of other chiefs, senior chief Sailunga thanked the President for the constant visits to the district.

Senior chief Sailunga said President Lungu is the only head of state who has visited the district more times.

He said traditional leaders in the area will reciprocate the gesture by supporting Dr. Lungu.

“As royal highnesses in this district we will support you. May God bless you,” he said.

The traditional leaders however presented some challenges their chiefdoms are faced with.

Among the challenges are the poor road network, damaged bridges and lack of internet facilities.

And senior chief Kanong’esha praised President Lungu for his good leadership.

He further commended the President for constructing a fruit processing plant which he said has already started yielding results through job creation.

The Head of State, who is in the province for a two-day working visit, also toured the local market before holding a meeting with party officials.

Previous article12 file in for the Kasenengwa parliamentary seat

