9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 12, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Mkushi district records rise in fishing farming

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Rural News Mkushi district records rise in fishing farming
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock in Mkushi District has recorded an increase in fishing farming in the past years.

Mkushi district Fisheries Officer (DFO) Chisomo Phiri observed a significant rise in the number of farmers engaging in fish farming since 2018.

Mr Phiri disclosed that the district has recorded progress in aquaculture from 78 farmers in 2018, 84 in 2019 and 112 registered aquaculture farmers in 2021.

He told ZANIS that the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Program (ZAEDP) had contributed to this increase by funding 25 out of 28 farmers who registered in 2019 and 2020.

He also noted that the increased response was also aided by the keen interest shown by traditional leaders, practically Chief Shaibila who is amongst the practicing aquaculture farmers.

Mr. Phiri projected that the aquaculture trend would continue recording an upswing due to the demand and the comparatively low supply of fish amongst residents of the District.

Previous articleVEEP urges civil servants not to believe everything posted on social media

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Mkushi district records rise in fishing farming

Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock in Mkushi District has recorded an increase in fishing farming in the past years. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

59 year old man murdered by unknown people

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Police in Solwezi are investigating a case in which a 59 year old man was allegedly killed by unknown people. North-western province Commissioner of...
Read more

Woman shot dead in Kalumbila district

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
A 57 year old woman of Kakeza village of Musele chiefdom in Kalumbila district of North Western province has been shot dead by unknown...
Read more

Fish farming boost recorded- Mkushi

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Mkushi District Fisheries Officer (DFO) Chisomo Phiri says the district has recorded an impressive increase in aquaculture in the area, over the past two...
Read more

Siavonga to get Ultra-modern police station

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
The construction of an ultra-modern police station in Siavonga is nearing completion with 90 percent of works already done. The new facility will also accommodate...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.