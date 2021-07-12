Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock in Mkushi District has recorded an increase in fishing farming in the past years.

Mkushi district Fisheries Officer (DFO) Chisomo Phiri observed a significant rise in the number of farmers engaging in fish farming since 2018.

Mr Phiri disclosed that the district has recorded progress in aquaculture from 78 farmers in 2018, 84 in 2019 and 112 registered aquaculture farmers in 2021.

He told ZANIS that the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Program (ZAEDP) had contributed to this increase by funding 25 out of 28 farmers who registered in 2019 and 2020.

He also noted that the increased response was also aided by the keen interest shown by traditional leaders, practically Chief Shaibila who is amongst the practicing aquaculture farmers.

Mr. Phiri projected that the aquaculture trend would continue recording an upswing due to the demand and the comparatively low supply of fish amongst residents of the District.