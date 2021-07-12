The federal government has announced a ban on travellers arriving from five African countries as part of the measures for mitigating a potential third wave of COVID-19.

The countries are South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda, Namibia and Zambia.

The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, announced the measure yesterday at a press briefing in Abuja.

He also announced the extension of measures taken few weeks ago, denying entry into Nigeria for passengers who had visited Brazil, Turkey and India within 14 days preceding their arrival to the country.