9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 12, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

No link between HIV and severe COVID-19 effects-Study

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines No link between HIV and severe COVID-19 effects-Study
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Having HIV is not an independent risk factor for severe COVID-19 and death amongst patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a Zambian study published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

However, patients with more severe HIV infections are more likely to develop severe COVID-19 or die of COVID-19 compared to those without complications.

“This finding is consistent with results from smaller studies among hospitalized patients in North America, Europe, and South Africa,” state the authors.

The results highlight that maintaining access, and support for adherence, to antiretroviral therapy (ART) is important for reducing the impact of COVID-19 on individuals and the healthcare system as well as for improving HIV outcomes.

Research into the effect of HIV on COVID-19 outcomes has so far yielded mixed results.

A large South African study found that having HIV doubled the risk of death from COVID-19, and these findings have been supported by two UK studies.

However, other research from the UK and US suggest that HIV is not an independent risk factor for more severe COVID-19 and death.

Like many sub-Saharan African countries, the prevalence of HIV in Zambia’s general population is very high (around 12%) and its healthcare system’s capacity to treat severe COVID-19 is limited.

Understanding whether HIV increases the risk of severe COVID-19 and death is therefore of urgent importance in this context.

Accordingly, a team of researchers led by Dr. Duncan Chanda of the Ministry of Health undertook a prospective cohort study of COVID-19 patients admitted for care in five specialised COVID-19 treatment centres in four Zambian cities between March and December 2020.

Their aim was to establish whether COVID-19 patients living with HIV were at greater risk of severe COVID-19, at admission or during hospitalization, and death.

Previous articleZambians want change…We don’t count how many times we run, HH tells African Arguments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

No link between HIV and severe COVID-19 effects-Study

Having HIV is not an independent risk factor for severe COVID-19 and death amongst patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia records more discharges than admissions in 3 weeks

Health Chief Editor - 1
The Ministry of Health is gratified that Zambia has, for the first time in three weeks, recorded more discharges of Covid-19 patients than admissions. Ministry...
Read more

Wait for the recommended 10 Week wait Period before seeking a Second Dose- Ministry of Heal appeals to the Public

Health Chief Editor - 4
The ministry of health has appealed to members of the public seeking to get their first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine to remain...
Read more

Zamtel CEO urges more people to get Covid vaccination, hails Government for Vaccine roll out

Health Chief Editor - 1
Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta has appealed to Zambians to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as the country begins administering another round of...
Read more

Kalumbila district start giving second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

Health Photo Editor - 6
Kalumbila district Health Office in Northwestern province has started dispensing the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to individuals that got the first...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.