The labour movement in Southern province has commended the government for committing itself to a debt swap for civil servants with immediate effect.

In an interview with ZANIS in Livingstone, Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) Southern Province Regional Coordinator Kashumba Kabombo said the debt swap would lessen the financial burdens most civil servants were faced with.

And Secondary School Teacher’s Union of Zambia (SESTUZ) Provincial Vice Secretary Charles Mulenga said the debt swap will not only give relief to workers but will also motivate public service workers.

Meanwhile, a Livingstone based teacher Fanwell Muchindu said the move was welcome adding that it has made civil servants happy.

Mr Muchindu however urged the government to quickly put this into effect in order to gain public confidence.