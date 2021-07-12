9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 12, 2021
General News
Updated:

VEEP urges civil servants not to believe everything posted on social media

By Chief Editor
Vice President Inonge Wina has implored civil servants in Sioma district to avoid believing speculations being peddled on social media platforms by some unscrupulous Zambians.

Mrs. Wina said some social media platforms were recently flooded with fake rumours that President Edgar Lungu will not contest the 2021 general elections.

She said these were lies adding that civil servants should not be swayed from carrying out government programmes.

Mrs. Wina said those civil servants who have decided to shun government programmes under Patriotic Front (PF) will be surprised that the same government will be in power after August 2021.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Wina disclosed that government decided to increase the number of social cash transfer beneficiaries in order to reduce on vulnerability, which has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic in many homes.

She also said the leadership of President Lungu is rolling out various youth and women empowerment programmes meant to protect the lives of people in the country.

And Mrs. Wina has challenged civil servants in Sioma district to come up with ideas that will change the face of the area.

She said the economic outlook of the country has been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

And Zambia Civil Servants Initiative Association (ZACIA) Sioma district branch Secretary Virginia Mulyata has praised government for many developmental projects in the district under the leadership of President Lungu.

Mrs. Mulyata said the massive Sioma bridge has connected to district to Senanga and Sesheke.

She said the district has also received a good share of communication network towers that have enabled people to communicate easily.

She further said the construction of a mini hospital in the area has helped people to access medical services within the district catchment area.

Mrs. Mulyata further said people in various communities have received relief mealie meal from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) especially those that were affected by the floods.

