By Field Ruwe EdD

Is COVID-19 a Chinese Bioweapon?

My mission here is to bring awareness, however horridly, to a citizenry whose population is fast being reduced by an out-of-control virus. We, the hewers of wood and drawers of water do not have our very own vaccine to help cope with the novel COVID-19 pandemic and future threats. Our homegrown microbiologists, cellular, and biochemists are by name only. Turning their scientific qualifications into a vaccine reality is beyond their creativity.

One would think microbiologist Professor Nkandu Luo and those like her would be in a government laboratory, working day and night to cultivate a COVID-19 vaccine for local use. Wherefore, we are left susceptible to unapproved and substandard vaccines some that could be behind the spike in recent untimely deaths of our beloved.

I am particularly concerned about the Chinese vaccines for one reason—trust. The world has a hard time trusting China COVID-19 science. I have a hard time acknowledging China’s infrastructure motive in Zambia, Africa even. Why? Recently, I came across a document titled “The Unnatural Origin of SARA and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons” authored by 18 Chinese scientists from a military university and civilian researchers (available online for $9.99 or watch at

Written five years before the outbreak of COVID-19, the document describes SARS coronaviruses as heralding a “new era of genetic weapons” that would cause the “enemy’s medical system to collapse.” It is on the basis of this document and other intelligence speculations that Donald Trump called COVID-19 the “China Virus.” It is also partly the reason in-coming Joe Biden has ordered a 90-day investigation into the origin of the COVID-19 virus.

China the most Secretive Dodgy Nation

Many doubt U.S. investigators will come up with tangible results because the Chinese are quick at denying the very thing they are doing in the eyes of the world. As the Wikileaks documents of 2010 and several academic papers reveal, China is the world’s most secretive, dodgy, and insulated nation, anxious to keep under wraps its ulterior motive.

China’s intelligence culture is to ensure secrets remain buried. When caught in the act, the Chinese thwart the truth and attack truth-tellers labeling them liars, criminals, terrorists, and persons of “bad morality.” When Trump pointed a finger at China as the source of the virus, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lijian Zhao was quick to accuse the U.S. soldiers of “bringing COVID-19 to China.”

Zhao and other Chinese officials have convinced WHO that the virus was transmitted from animal to human. However, Dr. Francis Boyle, who drafted the Biological Weapons Act, is certain the Coronavirus is a biological warfare weapon. Archival research shows that the Chinese have been finding a way to manipulate natural diseases since World War II when they fell victim to biological attacks by Japan. It is with this in mind, China founded the Wuhan Institute of Virology in 1956.

Let me be clear here, there is no evidence that China maintains a biological weapons program. The question is; what if? This is the question Zambians must keep in the back of their mind. According to the authors of the above-mentioned document, “the creation of genetic weapons would be achieved by developing a family of coronaviruses that would be “artificially manipulated into an emerging human disease virus, then weaponized and [quietly] unleashed in a way never seen before.”

Bioweapon Unleashed on Who?

That’s the question. Unleashed who? The United States? Most likely. Who else, Africans, Zambians? Possible. Bob Anderson who led the FBI’s counterintelligence division until 2015 said this: “The Chinese are as vicious or more vicious than the Russians…they will kill people at the drop of a hat. They kill families at the drop of the hat. They will do it more quietly inside China or in one of their territories, but they absolutely will, if they have to.” What if Anderson is right?

Remember, China’s interest in Zambia is not you and I, the too good, warm, overly generous, naïve, and ever embracing people. It is our natural and mineral resources. Back in 2007, Guy Scott was quoted as saying: “We’ve had bad people. The whites were bad, the Indians were worse but the Chinese are worst of all.” Since the Chinese began to settle in Zambia, they have been linked to cruelty, slave wages, and disregard for human rights. They are the same Chinese who treat Blacks back in China like exotic animals.

No doubt China has changed the face of Zambia. The new infrastructure is the state of the art. The question is, are there hidden fault lines or cracks in the Sino-Zambian relations? Have we closed our eyes and ears, we are misreading the Chinese gesture? Are we so myopic we can’t see China has tactfully dragged Zambia into an irreversible debt of $3 billion? By Zambian standards $3 billion is an insurmountable debt to redeem more so that China wittily controls the bulk of the Zambian industry—the mines, ZESCO and ZNBC among them, a move the Chinese refer to as “winning without fighting.”

Beware of the Five Chinese Vaccines

Let me get back to the word “unleashed.” Imagine if the Corona outbreak is an intentionally engineered pathogen from the Wuhan laboratory. Worse still, imagine the virus was made with us in mind. Entertain the illusion for just this moment when the virus is daily claiming Zambian lives vaccinated or not.

There is enough reason in this article to approach Chinese vaccines with caution. According to Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry official Wu Peng, China is already providing its vaccines to nearly 40 African countries, a move described as “vaccine diplomacy.” There are five Chinese vaccines to be aware of: Sinovac (approved by WHO, not accepted in the US and major parts of Europe); ZIFIVAX a.k.a ZF2001 or Zhifei Longcom (authorized in China and Uzbekistan, not approved by WHO); IMBCAMS (authorized in China, not approved by WHO), CanSinoBio (used in China, additional information requested by WHO); and BIBP a.k.a Sinopharm (interim recommendation by WHO).

In May 2021, China delivered 100,000 doses of Sinopharm to Zambia. Experts say the two Chinese vaccines approved by WHO (Sinovac and Sinopharm) may not be as effective as rated by their manufacturers. AFP and Aljazeera report that nearly 1,000 Indonesian health workers, including 401 doctors have died from COVID-19. The dead include those who were vaccinated with the China-produced Sinovac Biotech vaccine. And according to the New York Times, the vaccination status of another 31 doctors who died between February 1 and June 24 in Indonesia is under investigation.

For too long we have borne the burden of being used as Guinea Pigs and our continent as a dumping ground of rejected and substandard vaccines. Currently, we are faced with a pandemic that has the potential to destroy lives above nuclear, chemical, or conventional weapons. We should not ignore the fact that China is capable of conducting modern warfare in the shadows of cordiality. If China’s intention is evil, we will be dropping dead like flies until the last man.

In closing, let me emphasized that I am not advocating Chinese hostility or violence against the Chinese settlers, or inciting destruction of Chinese property. The information in this article is built on a foundation of documented facts. It calls for the Zambian government to put Chinese, and might add, Russian vaccines under scrutiny. All Zambians must exercise caution and entertain the possibility that there could be a secret plan hidden in the recess of the Chinese expansion program. China’s reputation described here calls for the rejection of the Chinese vaccines until the entire world embraces them.

The author is fully vaccinated and so should all Zambians.