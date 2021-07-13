Power Dynamos have announced the departure of Coach Perry Mutapa on mutual consent just two months after sending him on forced leave.

Mutapa’s two year contract at Arthur Davies was due to expire in four months time.

“Mutapa and Power have agreed to go on mutual separation today, July 12, 2021 following an earlier decision taken on May 10, 2021 to place the head coach on administrative leave,” read a statement issued by the club media.

Mutapa has been linked with a move to a number of clubs in the FAZ Super Division.

“The Club thanks Mutapa for his professionalism prior to and after he was placed on administrative leave and wishes the coach well in his future endeavours.”

Power have since announced plans to beef up the technical bench and to recruit players.

The Kitwe side finished tenth in the Super Division.