UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta has called on the people of Kafue town to rally behind the candidature of UPND Alliance Presidential candidate, Hakainde Hichilema in the forthcoming elections.

Zambia goes to the polls on 12th August to elect her 7th Republican President.

Speaking when drumming up support for the UPND Kafue parliamentary candidate, Mirriam Chonya and her town Council, Buumba Malambo in Mungu Ward yesterday, Mr Mwaliteta stated that voting for the UPND in the forthcoming elections would ensure development in the town.

He stressed that resuscitating defunct state parastatals in Kafue town was top of the UPND’s development agenda, adding that Mr Hichilema had a well-thought-out plan on how to develop the area.

He noted that the PF’s failure to tap into the town’s economic potential has led to mass unemployment and untold misery amongst the people of Kafue.